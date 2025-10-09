Ambani wedding stationery: How bespoke motifs brought India’s grandest celebration to life

For the uninitiated, what exactly is wedding stationery and why has it become such a crucial part of the celebrations? Well, it’s the very first glimpse the guests get into the world you’re creating for your magical day, believes Itchha Talreja, chief designer of Itchha Talreja Designs — the leading wedding stationers behind some of the world’s most exclusive celebrations, including the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding, widely described as the grandest Indian wedding of our times. “Whether minimal or extravagant, digital or hand-crafted, stationery forms the visual and emotional thread that ties every moment of the celebration together,” Talreja adds.

From save-the-dates and invitations to details like itineraries, menus, and thank-you cards, each piece plays a role in setting the tone and weaving a cohesive narrative of your wedding story. It is no surprise then that well-designed stationery has become an emotional accent that not only builds anticipation, but also reflects the essence of the couple, often becoming a treasured keepsake long after the festivities end.

Crafting personality on paper

So, how do they capture a couple’s personality and the theme of their celebration in something as tactile as paper and ink? “Every couple has a unique story and the design process begins with uncovering that. Their quirks, shared memories, cultural roots, aesthetic preferences, and the atmosphere they want to create,” says Talreja.

These details, she explains, form the foundation for everything — from the choice of paper and print technique to the colour palette, typography, and illustration style. “The destination also plays an important role. For somebody getting married in Tuscany, we would choose softer green tones with a watercolour style, as opposed to a wedding in the Middle East or Rajasthan that demands deeper hues and richer designs.”

Given that the line between tradition and modernity, especially in Indian weddings, is quickly blurring, creating a seamless blend of heritage and contemporary aesthetics has become essential. “Our signature lies in creating designs rooted in Indian heritage, yet reimagined with a modern sensibility,” says Talreja. “We often bring this to life through the logo and motifs, embedding delicate details that reflect who they are. This way, the stationery becomes more than just décor; it’s a keepsake, a story they carry with them forever.”

Design for the grandest Indian wedding

When you think of an Indian wedding, it’s hard to overlook one of the grandest celebrations in recent times. The Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding was a moment for the books, a mega event that captivated global attention. But what really went into creating their wedding stationery?

Despite the scale, Talreja insists their approach remained deeply human. “For us, it was first and foremost a wedding — the union of two individuals — and that’s always a deeply personal affair,” she says. “We approach every wedding with the same level of intimacy and care, no matter how grand or high-profile it may be. For the world, they may be celebrities, but for us, this was about creating something meaningful and lasting for the couple.”

What matters most, she says, is understanding what the couple and their families envision — and bringing that vision to life through design. “What stood out the most at the wedding was the logo, which became the backdrop across all events and stationery,” Talreja adds. “While the initials of the logo were provided by the family, the intricate design — incorporating chintz motifs and two parrots — was crafted entirely at our studio. Under the guidance of the groom’s mother, Mrs Nita Mukesh Ambani, we also developed a bespoke chintz motif that became a signature element for the wedding. This motif was seamlessly integrated across multiple communications, creating a consistent visual language that tied the entire celebration together.”

Behind the scenes

Weddings of this scale, she admits, bring both creative and logistical challenges. “Creatively, the challenge is to maintain intimacy and personal storytelling while working within grand, often highly publicised, events. Every motif, every detail has to resonate with the couple while meeting the expectations of multiple stakeholders. Logistically, coordinating timelines, approvals, and production for intricate, large-scale stationery across multiple events requires precision and foresight.”

However, over the years, Talreja’s team has delivered the near-impossible. “There have been instances like designing and printing a full coffee table book for 800 guests in a single night, or reprinting intricate, heavy-duty cards not once, but twice, because of last-minute changes to timings and venues, all within extremely tight deadlines,” she recalls. “Considering the time it takes to make foil blocks and print such pieces, these tasks are truly Herculean. Yet, we do it because at the heart of it, what matters most is the trust the couple places in us.”

Where to begin

For couples unsure where to begin, Talreja believes the process should feel as personal as the wedding itself. “The key is exploration,” she says. “Wedding stationery is as much about discovering your own style as it is about creating beautiful pieces.”

Her team starts by getting to know the couple — their personalities, preferences, and aesthetic inclinations — through long conversations and creative brainstorming sessions. “We usually start with conversations and multiple calls to understand the couple’s preferences, whether they’re drawn to soft, watercolour minimalism or bold, quirky, and unconventional designs,” she adds. “We then follow up with a detailed questionnaire to capture their vision.”

Looking ahead

As for trends, it seems the industry has come full circle. “One trend we didn’t anticipate during Covid is the resurgence of printed invitations,” says Talreja. “While digital invites are here to stay — even printed invites often have a digital follow-up — the return of grand, carefully created cards with bespoke boxes has been remarkable.”

But ultimately, Talreja believes, weddings have never truly been about trends. “Weddings are about emotions and memories, not passing fads,” she says. “Our focus is always on creating pieces that reflect the individuality of the couple, something that’s timeless, meaningful, and destined to stand the test of time.”

