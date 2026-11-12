Amazon UAE 11.11 last-day deals: 20 finds to end the sale on a high note

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It's the final day of Amazon's 11.11 sale, and we are going out with a bang! After spending the past few days browsing their website and handpicking some of the most interesting offers, we have gone through even more deals for one last shopping edit. The goal? To save you the time and scrolling involved in finding appealing offers and bring some of our favourite discoveries together in one place.

For this final selection, we have cast a wide net across categories, so there's a little something for everyone. You will find practical home and storage solutions from Vasagle and Songmics, travel essentials from Samsonite and Cabin Pro, a Samsung QLED TV, a portable JBL speaker, sports gear, and everyday fashion from New Balance and Under Armour. We have also included a touch of luxury, with fragrances from Tom Ford and Dolce & Gabbana, jewellery from Swarovski and Calvin Klein, a Citizen automatic watch and a Kérastase haircare product.

Whether you are looking for a home upgrade, planning your next trip, treating yourself to a new perfume or finally picking up something you have had your eye on, these are 20 Amazon UAE 11.11 deals that caught our attention. It's our final daily edit of the sale, so take a look at what's available while the offers last. Prices and stock can change, so check the product listings for the latest details.