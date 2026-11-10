Amazon 11.11 UAE: 10 deals we have spotted in Tech, Fragrance, Apparel and Home

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Amazon’s 11.11 sale is bringing plenty of offers to browse, but finding the products that are worth a closer look can take time. That’s where we come in. We’ve been browsing Amazon's website to handpick some of the most interesting deals across different categories, saving you the scrolling.

Today’s selection brings together a little bit of everything: luxury fragrances from Hugo Boss and Dolce & Gabbana, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Bose noise-cancelling headphones, practical kitchen appliances, home upgrades and even a pair of New Balance trainers. Whether you’re looking to upgrade a gadget, refresh your home or treat yourself to a new perfume, these are the Amazon 11.11 UAE deals that stood out to us today.