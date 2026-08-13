Too hot for Europe? 6 alternative summer escapes to consider instead

Europe's summer holiday season is heating up, quite literally.

Another heatwave is sweeping parts of the continent, with temperatures expected to reach around 40°C in Spain, while France, Italy and parts of the UK are also facing unusually high temperatures this week.

For UAE travellers looking to escape the heat rather than fly into another spell of it, the traditional European summer holiday may not be the only option.

From African safaris during the dry season to mountain retreats in Central Asia, here are six destinations worth considering for an alternative August escape.

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1. Kenya

August is one of the most popular months to visit Kenya, particularly for travellers heading to the Masai Mara.

The country is in its dry season, when vegetation is thinner, and animals tend to gather around water sources, making wildlife easier to spot. It also coincides with the Great Migration period, when huge herds of wildebeest and zebra move through the Serengeti-Mara ecosystem.

For travellers who do not want their entire holiday centred around safari, Nairobi can be combined with the Masai Mara, Lake Naivasha or Mount Kenya.

Best for: Safari, wildlife and outdoor adventures.

2. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan's Silk Road cities may be hot during the day in August, so travellers specifically looking for cooler weather should head towards the mountains.

The Chimgan Mountains, around two hours from Tashkent, rise to more than 3,000 metres and are surrounded by valleys, rivers, waterfalls and hiking routes. Nearby Charvak Reservoir is another popular summer escape.

Uzbekistan's official tourism portal recommends several mountainous areas for escaping the heat of its cities, including Chimgan, Amirsoy, Beldersay and the Urungach jade lakes.

A trip can still include Samarkand and Tashkent, but scheduling sightseeing for mornings and evenings before retreating to the mountains could make for a more comfortable summer itinerary.

Best for: Mountains, history and a short Central Asian escape.

3. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is one of those destinations where choosing the right part of the country matters more than choosing the right month.

The island's climate is shaped by two monsoons, meaning weather conditions can vary considerably between regions. During the southwest monsoon, the east coast can offer calmer waters and sunshine, making it an option for an August beach holiday.

Those looking for cooler temperatures can instead head inland to Sri Lanka's central highlands. Nuwara Eliya, once used as a summer retreat during British rule, remains known for its hill-station climate, gardens and surrounding tea country.

Best for: Tea country, nature and combining cooler highlands with the beach.

4. Rwanda

Another African option, Rwanda's altitude gives the country a relatively mild tropical highland climate.

Kigali has an average daily temperature of around 21°C, according to Visit Rwanda, while daytime temperatures across much of the country rarely exceed 30°C. June to mid-September is also the country's dry season, bringing easier conditions for exploring roads and trails.

Beyond Kigali, travellers can head to Volcanoes National Park, Lake Kivu or Nyungwe for a holiday built around mountains, forests and wildlife.

Best for: Nature, hiking and wildlife.

5. South Africa

While Europe is in the middle of summer, August means winter in South Africa.

Average daytime winter temperatures across the country generally sit between 19°C and 23°C, although conditions vary significantly depending on the region.

It is also a strong month for safari. The winter dry season means less foliage and animals gathering near water sources, improving wildlife-viewing opportunities in several reserves.

Cape Town is considerably cooler, with average August highs of around 18°C, although travellers should prepare for rain and wind. August is also a good time for whale watching around Hermanus.

Best for: Safari, road trips and travellers who genuinely want cooler weather.

6. Georgia

Georgia remains a convenient summer option for travellers who want mountains without travelling too far from the UAE.

Tbilisi can still be warm in August, with average daytime highs around 29°C, so the better heat-escape strategy is to spend more time at altitude. Kazbegi, in the Caucasus Mountains, is considerably cooler, while Mestia in the Svaneti region also sees average August maximums of around 19°C.

Travellers can combine a few days exploring Tbilisi with mountain villages, hiking and countryside stays rather than spending the entire trip in the capital.

Best for: Mountains, road trips and a relatively quick getaway from the UAE.