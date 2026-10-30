Alshaya Group launches ‘Festival of Lights – Gift. Gather. Glow’ in UAE with Aura

Shop and experience a first-of-its-kind festive line-up, including Shake Shack’s Butter Chicken menu, H&M's festive collection, Bollywood-inspired makeup masterclasses at Ulta Beauty, and much more

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For the very first time, leading international retail franchiser Alshaya Group is making this festive season in the UAE extra special with the ‘Festival of Lights’ campaign that highlights an exclusive line-up of festive products and collections across its most-loved brands, including H&M, Starbucks, Shake Shack, Ulta Beauty, and many more. The campaign will also feature Alshaya’s award-winning loyalty programme Aura’s 10x points journey, which allows members to unlock exclusive gifts and points across more than 30 world-renowned brands.

Running until November 8, customers in the UAE will be able to enjoy a spectacular array of festive goodies that include a special butter chicken menu at Shake Shack in collaboration with Asha’s, cinnamon lattes at Starbucks, a Diwali-inspired collection at H&M for women, Bollywood Glam Beauty masterclasses with Indian founder Vimi Joshi at Ulta Beauty, as well as gift set options across beauty brands like Jo Malone, Bath & Body Works and much more.

“Reflecting our commitment to serving and engaging diverse communities across the region, we wanted to celebrate this major festival in style in the UAE by introducing our first-ever dedicated festive collections and products across our brands. To make the occasion even more rewarding, our loyalty programme Aura has introduced the 10x campaign, ensuring every in-store experience is truly memorable for our customers,” said Steve Vickerstaff, Chief Operating Officer of Alshaya Group.

Adding sparkle to the Festival of Lights, Alshaya is rewarding shoppers through its award-winning loyalty programme Aura, where members can elevate their festive shopping through the exciting 10x campaign, unlocking a series of rewards, exclusive gifts and multiplied points.

Members unlock progressively higher Aura Points multipliers with each transaction, from 2x on their 2nd transaction through to 10x on their 10th transaction, enabling them to unlock up to five generous gifts along the way, including:

Starbucks Cinnamon Latte (after 2x transactions)

Pinkberry Festival of Lights Mini Cup (after 4x transactions)

Shake Shack Butter Chicken Burger (after 6x transactions)

Bath & Body Works Body Mist (after 8x transactions)

Dh100 worth of Aura points (after 10x transactions)

From fashion to beauty and dining, Aura members can earn and redeem points across their favourite brands, access a range of personalised shopping, dining and lifestyle experiences, and receive priority notifications of promotions and sales events across a portfolio of 30+ Alshaya brands, including American Eagle, Foot Locker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, Chipotle, Primark and Ulta Beauty. Aura Star and VIP members also get accelerated Aura Points earning along with exclusive offers and benefits like early access to sales, exclusive invites, free online delivery and much more.

Since its launch in 2022, Aura has grown into one of the region’s leading loyalty programmes, with more than 8 million members across the region. Aura was recently recognised for the third consecutive year at the International Loyalty Awards, winning Best International Loyalty Programme in the Middle East.

To download the Aura Rewards MENA app, visit the Apple App Store, or for Android, visit the Google Play Store.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com