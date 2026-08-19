Alan Walker to headline Frequency 971 in Dubai this weekend

The Norwegian DJ will perform at Coca-Cola Arena on August 22, alongside UAE-based DJ Bliss and DJ Slim

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 19 Aug 2026, 3:15 PM
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Electronic music star Alan Walker is set to return to Dubai this weekend, headlining Frequency 971 at Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, August 22.

The Norwegian DJ and producer, best known for tracks including Faded, Alone and Sing Me to Sleep, will take the stage as part of a line-up that also includes UAE-based artists DJ Bliss and DJ Slim.

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Walker rose to international fame following the release of Faded in 2015. The track went on to become one of his biggest hits, accumulating billions of streams and views across digital platforms.

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The Dubai show follows Walker's Walkerworld tour, which has taken him across North America, Europe and Asia. His latest album, Walkerworld 2.0, was released in 2025.

Organisers said fans attending the Coca-Cola Arena show can expect a mix of Walker's well-known tracks and newer music, accompanied by an audiovisual production.

DJ Bliss and DJ Slim will perform earlier in the evening before Walker's headline set.

Tickets for Frequency 971 start at Dh99 for regular standing and Silver seating. Diamond tickets are priced at Dh199, while Fanpit Standing tickets cost Dh299. The standing sections are open to those aged 14 and above.

The Elevate Deck is priced at Dh1,500.

Event details

What: Frequency 971 featuring Alan Walker, DJ Bliss and DJ Slim
When: Saturday, August 22, 2026
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Tickets: From Dh99

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