Partner Content By KT Engage
Al-Futtaim Toyota launches the all-new seven-seater Toyota Veloz
The new launch brings added practicality, comfort and sleek design to the family car
Building on the promise of bringing cars that deliver value and the joy of driving to all, Al-Futtaim Toyota recently announced the launch of the all-new Toyota Veloz, a seven-seater family SUV. The spacious vehicle blends sleek design with comfort and functionality, and comes equipped with a host of advanced features that have been developed and been introduced into the UAE in response to the demands of today’s modern-day family customers.
The new Toyota Veloz is a supremely practical vehicle that combines efficient fuel economy of 19.3km/l and maneuverability on narrow roads with ample interior space. Envisioned as a sub-compact group carrier, it features three rows of seats that can comfortably accommodate seven passengers thanks to flexible seating configurations to offer an exceptional ride. The vehicle's outstanding performance is ready to take on the demands of users seeking and urban and modern lifestyle in their daily drives, while its enhanced safety features deliver added protection and peace of mind.
Commenting on the launch, Jacques Brent, managing director of Al-Futtaim Toyota & Lexus, said: "In line with our commitment to offering vehicles that delight and enhance the lifestyles of our customers in every way, we are excited to introduce the Veloz, an SUV that is entirely new to the UAE market. Developed around the theme 'Easy to drive anywhere, anytime, and for anyone', the Veloz aligns with Al-Futtaim Toyota's strategic vision to empower people to experience the joy of mobility, while providing outstanding safety and comfort on every journey. With its advanced features and spacious interior, our newest vehicle comes with a premium look that embodies Toyota's commitment to quality, durability, and reliability. We are happy to bring the benefits of Toyota's advanced technology to more drivers in the UAE, and believe our customers will be very satisfied with the benefits Veloz has to offer."
The 2023 Toyota Veloz's new platform and highly rigid body structure contribute to outstanding handling, stability, and ride comfort, even on rough roads or with multiple passengers. The vehicle features newly developed MacPherson strut-type front suspension, which provides linear and direct driving dynamics, while the rear is equipped with a new torsion beam suspension system. Drivers can experience three different driving modes with a choice of ECO, normal, and power modes to suit a variety of driving conditions and styles. The vehicle also boasts excellent maneuverability, with a 5.0-metre turning radius.
The new Toyota Veloz delivers smooth acceleration and a dynamic driving experience thanks to its four-cylinder 1.5-litre capacity engine with 16-valve DOCH and dual VVT-I, which produces 105 horsepower and 138 Nm of torque with fuel consumption of 19.3 km/l. Paired with continuously variable transmission (CVT) that simulates a seven-speed sequential shift transmission to deliver powerful, smooth acceleration from start-off and at low speeds, as well as quiet, efficient transmission at higher speeds with excellent fuel efficiency.
A unique front design has been adopted, with the high nose and large trapesoid grille creating a proud expression. The slim LED headlamps and chrome moldings give an elegant, yet sporty look. On the side, the strong character lines running from the nose to the rear express length and presence, which is complemented by large-diameter wheels and over fenders. At the back, long rear combination lamps emphasise the vehicle's wide stance and stability.
Toyota has prioritised comfort and convenience throughout the 2023 Veloz's interior. Upon entering the vehicle, passengers are welcomed by ambient lighting that complements the overall feel of the spacious cabin, which comes with a range of advanced and practical features. These include a seven-inch colour multi-information display (MID), which is complemented by an eight-inch multi-media screen with Apple CarPlay and android auto integration for seamlessly connected journeys. The vehicle also features a wireless charging pad for smartphones and three dedicated USB charging ports for the first and second rows, as well as two 12V sockets for powering other types of devices.
The new Toyota Veloz's three rows of seats can accommodate up to seven people, while the second and third rows can be folded together or individually for different layouts that provides passengers with more comfort and can carry more cargo, including longer items. It comes equipped with ample storage compartments throughout, including a total of 12 cup and drinking bottle holders for occupants. Additional comforts include a six-speaker sound system, a powerful automatic air conditioning system with rear control panel, rear sonar, and smart entry and start systems. Meanwhile, parents benefit from the added peace of mind with the ISOFIX safety system, which attaches baby seats securely.
As with any Toyota model, the vehicle comes complete with a comprehensive array of safety features. These include six SRS airbags (front airbags for the driver and passenger, side airbags for the front seats, and side-curtain airbags for all three rows of seats), vehicle stability control (VSC), anti-lock braking system (ABS), electric parking brake (EPB) with brake hold function, emergency stop signal (ESS), traction control (TRC), hill-start assist control (HAC), tire pressure warning system (TPWS), and many more.
A choice of six exciting exterior hues adds to the 2023 Veloz's bold new look. These include platinum white pearl, silver metallic, grey metallic, dark red metallic, black metallic, and the newly developed colour purplish silver metallic. Meanwhile, the spacious interior cabin is furnished with a stylish black and grey colour scheme. The new Veloz is equipped with 17-inch machined finished 10-spoke aluminum wheels that further enhance the vehicle’s appeal. To know more, visit https://www.toyota.ae/en/new-cars/veloz/
Facebook: @ToyotaUAE Instagram: @Toyotauae
YouTube: Toyota UAE Twitter: @Toyota_UAE