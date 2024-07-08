Partner Content By KT Engage
Al-Futtaim IKEA reintroduces its Part Sale, offering exceptional discounts on furniture, home décor, and more
Enhance your living space with IKEA's fantastic offers
Al-Futtaim IKEA, the leading Swedish home furnishing retailer, is excited to announce the comeback of its much-awaited 'Part Sale'. This special event features incredible discounts on a variety of furniture and home décor items, providing the ideal chance to enhance your living space with modern comfort. Don't miss out on these fantastic offers while they're available!
HOLMERUD Coffee table, dark brown, 90x55 cm - Original Price: Dh295 | Discount Price: Dh195.00
HOLMERUD is a sleek and stylish coffee table that adds character to any room, making it a standout piece. Its design features open storage spaces for easy organisation and display of your items. The HOLMERUD series also includes a side table, allowing you to add extra functionality and create a cohesive set in your home. The wood texture provides a warm, natural feel, enhancing the room with a beautiful and lively look.
NILSOVE Chair with armrests, rattan/white - Original Price: Dh300 | Discount Price: Dh225
NILSOVE is a chair crafted from hand-woven rattan and sturdy bamboo, designed to offer a unique combination of stability and natural beauty. It features armrests for comfortable seating during extended dining, while its airy backrest and lightweight frame allow it to seamlessly blend into any space. This chair brings a touch of organic charm to your dining area.
TÄLLBYN Floor lamp, nickel-plated/opal white glass, 135 cm - Original Price: Dh299 | Discount Price: Dh199
TÄLLBYN emits a soft light, creating a warm and cozy atmosphere in your room. Each glass lampshade is mouth-blown by a skilled artisan, making every piece unique. Its classic and sturdy design provides both ambient and functional lighting, adding a touch of warmth and comfort to your space.
RÅGRUND Bench, bamboo, 78x37 cm - Original Price: Dh199 | Discount Price: Dh139
RÅGRUND, made from natural bamboo, is ideal for humid areas like bathrooms, offering a durable and warm aesthetic. Its sturdy material is resistant to water stains and splashes, making it perfect for your modern home.
RUNNEN Floor decking, outdoor, artificial grass, 0.81 m² - Orignal Price: Dh195 /m² | Discount Price: 117.28/m²
RUNNEN floor decking is not only easy to maintain but also easy to install. The durable artificial grass stays fresh longer and is designed to withstand sunlight without fading, thanks to UV stabilisation. If needed, the floor decking can be cut to fit around corners or poles. You can easily disassemble and reassemble the decking to clean the area underneath. RUNNEN artificial grass floor decking is simple to assemble and secure on your balcony or terrace.
Check out these offers and more by visiting Al-Futtaim IKEA or browse online at www.ikea.com/ae/en/.