Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana launch private indoor plunge pool suites

Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana announced the launch of their private indoor plunge pool suites, introducing a one-of-a-kind hospitality concept to Dubai Creek.

Welcoming guests from February 2026, the new suites offer a rare luxury: a private indoor plunge pool within the comfort of one’s own suite, designed for year-round enjoyment in a serene, climate-controlled environment. Elevated above the waterfront, each suite is framed by floor-to-ceiling windows revealing calming views of Dubai Creek and the city’s evolving skyline—where tranquillity meets urban energy.

The collection blends residential comfort with five-star service, creating an intimate escape tailored for couples, families, and discerning travellers seeking privacy without leaving the city. Whether celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, honeymoons, proposals, or enjoying a secluded wellness retreat, guests are invited into a refined private world designed for meaningful moments—enhanced by personalised butler service available upon request.

“This project was shaped with a very clear intention—to create a sense of privacy and emotional connection that guests rarely find in an urban hotel,” said Ayman Ashor, General Manager of Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana. “We approached every suite as a private experience rather than just a room. From the proportions of the living spaces to the placement of each plunge pool, every detail was carefully refined to deliver a one-of-a-kind stay—whether they are celebrating a special moment or simply taking time for themselves.”

At the pinnacle of the collection stands the Al Ain Skyline Suite with Indoor Private Pool and Jacuzzi—the most exclusive accommodation across both properties. Featuring expansive living areas, panoramic skyline views, and a private plunge pool overlooking the Creek, the suite is positioned as a flagship offering for luxury travellers seeking extraordinary, intimate experiences.

Guests staying in the Private Pool Suites will also enjoy exclusive Club Rotana privileges, including access to a private lounge, personalised services, and enhanced dining benefits—reinforcing a sense of bespoke, understated luxury throughout the stay.

Perfectly located along Dubai Creek, Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana offer seamless connectivity to business districts, cultural landmarks, and leisure destinations, positioning the new suites as an exceptional alternative to traditional resort villas—private, refined, and distinctly urban.

With this launch, the two properties further cement their reputation as a premier destination for intimate luxury and private experiences on Dubai Creek, setting a new benchmark for city-based indulgence.

Reservations are now open.