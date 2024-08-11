Al Bandar Arjaan unveils staycation packages for UAE and GCC residents

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 3:01 PM

Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana, a premier hotel apartment destination in Dubai, has announced staycation packages designed specifically for residents and nationals of the UAE and GCC countries.

Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana offers spacious, fully-furnished one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Each residence is equipped with modern amenities, including fully stocked kitchens, living areas, and the latest technology.

Families will find an array of services tailored to enhance their stay. The hotel features dedicated children's play areas babysitting services, and child-friendly dining options. Adults can indulge in a variety of amenities, including multiple dining venues, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a spa.

Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana, provides services such as laundry and grocery delivery. The property’s prime location provides easy access to major attractions, shopping destinations, and entertainment hubs across Dubai.