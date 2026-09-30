9 Al Ain cafes to try for matcha, from creme brulee to coconut

Matcha may have started as a trend, but it does not seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Across the UAE, cafés have continued to experiment with the ceremonial tea, moving beyond the classic matcha latte to versions mixed with everything from strawberries and coconut to salted caramel and even crème brûlée.

And Al Ain has built something of a reputation of its own among matcha lovers, with cafés across the city offering menus dedicated to different takes on the drink.

So whether you prefer your matcha simple or want something completely different, here are nine spots in Al Ain to try.

1. Idure

Idure has around 12 matcha options, including everything from the classic Matcha Latte to more dessert-inspired drinks.

The Cheesecake Cherry Matcha, topped with cherry cheesecake ice cream, is one of the more unusual choices, while the Love Strawberry Matcha combines ceremonial matcha with strawberry.

2. Dear Matcha

The café has six different options, including its Classic Matcha, Coconut Matcha and Foam Matcha.

But if you are looking for something beyond the usual latte, the Matcha Crème Brûlée is probably the one to try, bringing a dessert-inspired twist to the drink.

There is also the Coco Cloud Matcha for those who prefer coconut flavours.

3. Fynd

Fynd has five locations, including one in Al Ain, and nine different matcha drinks on its menu.

One worth trying is the Coconut Matcha, which is served inside an actual coconut, making the presentation almost as much of a draw as the drink itself. Other options include Rose Matcha, Blue Coco Matcha and Matcha Bloom.

4. Rubas

Rubas keeps the familiar options on its menu but also gives matcha drinkers a few different combinations to choose from.

The Al Ain café serves hot, iced, strawberry, coconut and creamy matcha, alongside Japanese Matcha and Dirty Matcha.

If you normally order a standard iced matcha, the Dirty Matcha could be the one to switch things up with.

5. Effort

Sometimes you don't need a menu with 12 different choices.

Effort has four matcha options: Classic Matcha, Cloudy Matcha, Salted Vanilla Matcha and Rose Matcha.

The Salted Vanilla Matcha is the one to look out for if you want something slightly different without moving too far away from a traditional matcha latte.

6. Trio

Trio has seven cafés in total, including two in Al Ain, with six matcha flavours on the menu.

The Malty Cereal Matcha is one of the options that stands out, alongside Marble Blueberry Matcha, Marble Strawberry Matcha and Caramel Shortbread Matcha.

7. Como Lounge

Como Lounge has one location in Dubai and another in Al Ain, with around 10 matcha options on its menu.

The choices include the classics alongside Strawberry Matcha, Cloud Matcha and Salted Vanilla Matcha.

Several are also available in mini versions, including Mini Mango Matcha, Mini Strawberry Matcha and Mini Salted Vanilla Matcha, which could be useful if you want to try something new without committing to a full-sized drink.

8. Soub

Soub has locations in Dubai and Al Ain, with its Al Ain branch known as Soub Club House.

There are five matcha drinks to choose from, including Matcha Latte, Salted Cloud Matcha and Strawberry Cloud Matcha.

The menu gets more interesting with Banana Hojicha Matcha and Taro Cloud Matcha, giving you options beyond the usual combinations found at many cafés.

9. The Grove

The Grove has locations in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, with around 10 different matcha options on its menu.

Strawberry and blueberry matcha lattes are both available, alongside Salted Caramel Matcha and Salted Cinnamon-Maple Matcha.

One of its more distinctive options is the Blue Spirulina Matcha, while the Al Ain Cloudy Matcha gives the local branch its own option.

Whether it is matcha served inside a coconut, topped with cheesecake ice cream or mixed with cereal flavours, Al Ain's cafés have found plenty of ways to put their own spin on the drink.

And with so many options across the city, the hardest part might just be deciding which one to try first.