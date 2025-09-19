For many of us expats‭, ‬Dubai has become home ground‭, ‬and the place we measure the world against‭. ‬The more we travel‭, ‬the more we‭ ‬appreciate what Dubai has built‭, ‬and nowhere is this clearer than in its airport‭. ‬Few airports capture this sense of grandeur quite like DXB‭. ‬

In the span of just two decades‭, ‬it has evolved from a regional hub into the world’s busiest international airport‭, ‬welcoming more than 80‭ ‬million passengers each year‭. ‬No longer just a transit point‭, ‬DXB is a destination by itself‭. ‬Yet behind this transformation lies‭ ‬a paradox‭.‬

While passenger numbers are climbing‭, ‬revenues across global travel retail continue to fall short‭. ‬According to a new CXG report‭, ‬global travel retail revenues stood at‭ $‬72‭ ‬billion‭ (‬Dh264‭ ‬billion‭) ‬in 2023‭, ‬still below the‭ $‬86‭ ‬billion‭ (‬Dh315‭ ‬billion‭) ‬peak of 2019‭. ‬

While air traffic is rebounding fast‭, ‬average spend per traveller has dropped 15‭ ‬per cent since pre-pandemic levels‭. ‬The‭ ‬issue is not volume but value‭: ‬travellers with both time and means are not spending the way they once did‭. ‬Only 28‭ ‬per cent of‭ ‬airport boutiques deliver exceptional service compared with nearly 50‭ ‬per cent in domestic luxury retail‭. ‬And the experience gap‭ ‬is proving costly‭.‬

Airports‭, ‬however‭, ‬are beginning to respond‭. ‬Around the world‭, ‬terminals are being redesigned as‭ ‬“experience hubs”‭ ‬that blend luxury‭, ‬innovation‭, ‬wellness‭, ‬and culture in ways that make the airport itself part of the journey‭.‬

Singapore’s Changi Airport‭, ‬a constant trailblazer‭, ‬has set the standard with robot baristas‭, ‬artificial intelligence‭ (‬AI‭)-‬powered retail‭,‬‭ ‬and immersive spaces from rooftop gardens to indoor waterfalls‭, ‬alongside beauty brand pre-launches and gamified shopping‭.‬

Doha’s Hamad International Airport‭, ‬consistently challenging Changi for the Skytrax title of World’s Best Airport‭, ‬has elevated the wellness dimension with an 800-square-metre Dior Luxury Beauty Retreat‭, ‬offering bespoke treatments in a Parisian-inspired setting‭.‬

London Heathrow‭, ‬one of the world’s busiest airports‭, ‬has introduced a new dimension to luxury travel retail with Louis Vuitton’s first UK café by Michelin-starred chef Cyril Lignac‭, ‬set within a striking Marc Fornes–designed flagship that blends couture with culinary artistry‭.‬

Closer to home‭, ‬in quintessential UAE-style‭, ‬DXB is also raising the bar‭, ‬having recently unveiled a large-scale renovation of its arrivals retail across Terminals 1‭, ‬2‭ ‬and 3‭, ‬upgrading over 2,100‭ ‬square metres of space with sleek new layouts‭, ‬interactive‭ ‬displays and improved customer flow‭. ‬The emphasis is on creating a world-class first impression for arriving passengers rather than simply moving them through duty free aisles‭. ‬

Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport is also pioneering immersive retail‭, ‬with its new Terminal A featuring digital façades‭, ‬ambient audio and award-winning concept spaces such as Presentedby‭, ‬where luxury‭, ‬streetwear‭, ‬sustainability‭, ‬and technology intersect in‭ ‬a design-led shopping experience that rivals high street flagships‭. ‬

In addition to these giants of international travel‭, ‬Seoul’s Incheon Airport has boosted spend by 35‭ ‬per cent through its Korean Cultural Street concept‭, ‬while Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport integrates a botanical terminal experience that invites travellers to slow down and connect‭. ‬With duty free alone no longer attractive enough‭, ‬passengers are looking for curated experiences that match high street luxury retail‭, ‬from personal concierges and design-led lounges to wellness sanctuaries and cultural immersion zones‭.‬

CXG frames this shift as a‭ ‬“Trilogy Approach”‭, ‬urging airports‭, ‬operators and brands to align‭. ‬For airport authorities‭, ‬the focus is on positioning the terminal as a destination‭. ‬For retail operators‭, ‬it is about closing the service gap with domestic luxury stores‭. ‬For brands‭, ‬the challenge is consistency‭: ‬ensuring that what a customer experiences on the high street matches what they encounter at the airport‭. ‬“Travel retail represents unique and exciting opportunities for luxury brands‭, ‬but many are failing to deliver the experiences required for success‭,‬”‭ ‬said Christophe Caïs‭, ‬founder and CEO of CXG‭.‬

As global mobility accelerates and consumer expectations sharpen‭, ‬the airport is emerging as a litmus test for how well luxury can adapt to the captive‭, ‬multicultural and discerning traveller‭. ‬

For airports‭, ‬it is clear that the best way forward is to quickly adapt and treat these spaces not as extensions of duty free but as global stages where brands‭, ‬operators‭, ‬and airports come together to set new benchmarks in experience‭.

‬For travellers‭, ‬it means the hours between flights are no longer wasted time‭, ‬but enriching value add-ons and parts of the journey‭. ‬For the industry‭, ‬it is a chance to turn transience into talkability and loyalty‭.‬