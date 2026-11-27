Growing up in Bukavu, a beautiful city in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Al’Amir Yusuf Yuston Nessy learnt early “where one comes from should never determine how far one can actually go”. That pretty much sums up Nessy's journey from Bukavu to Goma to Dubai, where he has established One Movement International, a “global ecosystem” that, he says, is built on the belief “we are one — for peace and unity”.

Nessy speaks to the world through fashion. No wonder then it is at the heart of One Movement International. “The challenges faced by a fashion designer are often similar to those faced by a young entrepreneur, a startup founder, a community organisation or a business trying to expand internationally. They all need visibility, meaningful connections, access to opportunities and the right environment to grow,” he says. “That is why I began developing The One Movement as a platform connecting 17 interconnected sectors, including business, investment, fashion, media, technology, healthcare, tourism, education, hospitality, culture and humanitarian initiatives,” Nessy says, adding that his target audience typically includes entrepreneurs, companies, investors, professionals, artists, institutions, diplomatic communities, non-profit organisations and young talents.

The challenges faced by a fashion designer are often similar to those faced by a young entrepreneur, a startup founder, a community organisation or a business trying to expand internationally. They all need visibility, meaningful connections, access to opportunities and the right environment to grow Yuston Nessy

Social impact

The 32-year-old entrepreneur is also currently in the process of developing The One App, which allows for social and professional networking experience that allows members to create profiles, promote their brands, publish their work, discover professionals and organisations, communicate and explore opportunities across industries. “The idea is to go beyond traditional social media,” he says. “I do not want people to simply collect followers. I want them to build relationships that can lead to partnerships, investments, jobs, collaborations and meaningful social impact.”

Connections that transform into opportunities. Opportunities that turn into positive impact. That has been the ethos of One Movement International. And what better setting to see this idea to fruition than Dubai? “Africa gave me my identity, my resilience and the foundation of my vision. But as my projects expanded, I realised that I needed an international environment capable of connecting my African experience with a wider global network,” he says.

“Africa gave me my identity, my resilience and the foundation of my vision. But as my projects expanded, I realised that I needed an international environment capable of connecting my African experience with a wider global network,” Yuston Nessy

Dubai offered that opportunity. “What attracted me was not only its infrastructure or international reputation. It was the mindset behind the city: ambition, innovation, speed, excellence and the belief that extraordinary things can be accomplished through vision and determination. I saw Dubai as a strategic gateway connecting Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the wider world.”

Africa at heart

Even when Yuston set out to establish One Movement here, he did not want to leave Africa behind. So he built something that could connect talent with markets, entrepreneurs with investors, institutions with communities and people with possibilities they might otherwise never encounter. “Dubai became the place where that vision could grow into something much bigger.”

Fashion, as we all know, is never exactly apolitical. Nessy believes creativity can carry a humanitarian message. “In Democratic Republic of the Congo, particularly in the eastern region, people have lived with the consequences of conflict, displacement, discrimination and division for many years. As someone originally from that region, I could not build an international platform and ignore those realities. So we began using fashion as a form of cultural and humanitarian communication,” he says. “Instead of treating the runway only as a place to showcase collections, we used it to encourage conversations about peace, unity, tolerance, dignity and respect for human life.”

That ethos translated into a particularly meaningful moment in the fifth edition of The One Fashion Week this year at Kinshasa where the show featured creative presentations addressing discrimination, hate speech, misinformation and the importance of national solidarity. “We also included a tribute to the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and highlighted messages encouraging social cohesion. I wanted people to leave our event remembering not only the clothes they had seen, but also the message they had experienced.”

We also included a tribute to the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and highlighted messages encouraging social cohesion Yuston Nessy

And how does he measure the success of these events? Not only through attendance figures, publicity or recognition, he emphasises. “I measure it through the people we have helped gain visibility, the opportunities we have created, the relationships we have built and the messages of hope we have been able to communicate,” he says.

Clearly, Dubai has taught Yuston that ambition can become meaningful when it is supported by action, discipline and the willingness to think beyond conventional limits. “One of the things I admire most about this city is its ability to bring together people from different nationalities, cultures, religions and professional backgrounds,” he says. “For someone building an international movement around peace, unity, diversity and inclusion, that environment is particularly inspiring. In Dubai, you can meet an entrepreneur from Africa, an investor from Asia, a professional from Europe and a business leader from the Middle East, all within the same international ecosystem. That creates extraordinary possibilities for collaboration. Africa gave me my roots. Dubai is helping me expand my wings.”

The KT+150 list milestone

In addition, being recognised as one of the achievers in the coveted KT+150 list has added another feather to the young Congolese entrepreneur’s cap. “For me, recognition is not simply about a title, an award or seeing my name associated with an influential platform,” says Nessy. “It is about what I do with that recognition. It gives me additional motivation to represent African entrepreneurship with dignity, to continue building meaningful international relationships and to demonstrate that talent and ambition can emerge from places that are often overlooked.”

Nessy is already on that path with The One Fashion Week International, all set to take place on December 22 in Dubai. The show aims to bring together international designers, luxury brands, creative talents and cultural communities around fashion. January, on the other hand, will witness The One Summit, a platform connecting international entrepreneurs, investors, CEOs, business leaders and decision-makers. And then there is The One Diplomatic Gala, an initiative celebrating cultural diplomacy, international cooperation and diversity through meaningful exchange. Clearly, Nessy is a man on a mission. As he puts it, “I come from a region where the consequences of conflict are real. That experience has shaped my belief that success should be measured by the opportunities we create and the positive impact on people’s lives.”