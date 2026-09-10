UAE: Why is a Bahraini watch worn by Sheikh Mohamed going viral?

A watch worn by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has drawn attention on social media, with a post identifying it as a special edition from Bahraini brand Nuun Official.

In the photograph, Sheikh Mohamed is seen sharing a light-hearted moment with Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, during a reception for citizens attended by a number of sheikhs.

Social media users were keen to identify the timepiece, while some described the President’s choice of watch as a reflection of his modesty.

While the brand is familiar to some watch enthusiasts as Nuun Official, it now operates as Nuncier. Its official website confirms the change, displaying the announcement “NUUN OFFICIAL becomes NUNCIER”.

What do we know about the watch?

The social media post identifying the watch describes it as a special edition with a 40mm Carbon Tech case and a battery-powered Miyota movement. It lists the price as unannounced.

These details have not been independently confirmed with the brand. The exact model, its availability and whether it was made specifically for Sheikh Mohamed remain unverified.

According to the brand’s website, prices for its featured new releases range from Dh1,560 to Dh2,050. The Nuncier x Nina Dzyvulska and Mint Peak Summer Edition watches are each listed at Dh1,560, while the Nuncier x Ons Jabeur costs Dh1,609. The OS Azure 40.5mm is priced at Dh2,050.

These prices apply to other models in the collection. The price of the special edition reportedly worn by Sheikh Mohamed has not been confirmed.

A brand with Bahraini roots

Nuun Official was conceived and designed by Bahraini chairman Talal Fakhroo, according to a 2021 profile published by Square Mile. The profile described an in-house team developing its watches from the Bahrain World Trade Centre.

The brand’s original name also reflects its connection to the kingdom. According to Total Design Reviews, Nuun takes its name from an island off Bahrain’s coast.

The same review described the idea behind the company as creating watches suitable for everyday wear, with designs that paid tribute to its founder’s roots. Among the examples was a mother-of-pearl model inspired by Bahrain’s pearl-trading heritage.

The brand has previously been linked to other Gulf royals. Total Design Reviews reported in 2020 that Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa was among its clients and that the company had created bespoke watches for him.