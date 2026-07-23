adidas puts comfort at the heart of every run with the new Hyperboost Edge

Fresh men's and women's colourways bring adidas' everyday super trainer to runners looking for lightweight comfort and a shoe that transitions effortlessly beyond the run

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As running becomes part of everyday routines rather than just race-day goals, more runners are looking for footwear that feels light, supportive and comfortable over every kilometre. From early morning runs before work to evening sessions and longer weekend distances, comfort is becoming just as important as performance when choosing the right shoe.

Designed as adidas' everyday super trainer, the new Hyperboost Edge has been created for exactly those moments, combining cushioning, responsiveness, stability and a featherlight feel in one versatile design.

Built Around Comfort

Every element of the Hyperboost Edge has been engineered with comfort in mind, combining maximum cushioning, responsive energy return, and lightweight performance in a single versatile design. At its core is Hyperboost Pro cushioning, engineered to provide softer landings and an energised ride at every step. The lightweight Primeweave upper keeps the fit breathable and flexible, while the LIGHTTRAXION outsole, combined with strategically placed Continental™ forefoot rubber pods, delivers dependable grip without adding extra weight. A wider platform and anatomically shaped 3D-printed heel elements complete the design, offering added balance and assurance throughout the run.

Made For Every Mile

Built to handle everything from short weekday runs to longer weekend sessions, the Hyperboost Edge delivers the kind of comfort runners can count on every time they lace up. It adapts naturally to different distances and training routines without compromising on comfort or performance. Balancing cushioning, responsiveness and stability in a lightweight package, it's designed to deliver a consistent and comfortable ride every time runners head out.

Designed Beyond the Run

Beyond its performance-focused features, the Hyperboost Edge features a clean, contemporary silhouette that fits naturally into everyday life.

Available in Hyper White/Solar Turbo for women and White/Aurora Onix for men, the latest colourways bring a fresh look to adidas' everyday super trainer while staying true to the performance technology at its core.

With its blend of comfort, responsive cushioning, lightweight construction and everyday versatility, the Hyperboost Edge is designed for the runs people come back to time and again while fitting seamlessly into everyday life.

The new Hyperboost Edge colourways are now available at adidas stores, www.adidas.ae/en and selected retail partners.