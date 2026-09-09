Adidas apologises after amputee campaign featuring former Israeli soldier sparks backlash

Sportswear giant Adidas has apologised after a campaign featuring a former Israeli soldier who lost a leg during his military service sparked widespread criticism and calls for a boycott.

The controversy centred on Shalev Biton, an amputee runner who appeared in an Israeli campaign promoting the company’s Single Shoe service. The initiative allows people who require only one shoe, including amputees and those with limb differences, to purchase a single shoe instead of a pair.

Biton lost his left leg after being wounded by an anti-tank missile while serving in the Israeli military near Gaza during the 2021 conflict. He was reportedly one of 11 athletes with disabilities featured in the local campaign.

The advertisement drew criticism from pro-Palestinian activists, who questioned the decision to feature a former Israeli soldier in a campaign focused on amputees amid the high number of Palestinians who have lost limbs during the war in Gaza.

According to the World Health Organisation, more than 5,000 people in Gaza have undergone amputations, increasing the need for specialised surgery, prosthetics and long-term rehabilitation.

In a May 2026 report, the organisation said fewer than 25 per cent of 2,300 people with amputated limbs who were evaluated between September 2024 and May 2026 had been fitted with prostheses.

As criticism of the campaign grew online, social media users called for a boycott of Adidas and accused the company of overlooking the experiences of Palestinian amputees.

Responding to the backlash, Adidas acknowledged that an image used in what it described as a “recent local activation” had caused concern.

“We recognise that an image used in a recent local activation has raised concerns and strong reactions. It was never our intent to offend, and we apologise for anyone affected,” the company said in a statement.

“We acknowledge the concerns that have been raised and are taking the feedback seriously.”

Adidas said inclusion remained one of its core values and reiterated its commitment to expanding access to sport.

The company said its Single Shoe service was introduced in Europe earlier in 2026 and was designed for people whose needs may not be met by purchasing a traditional pair of shoes.

According to Adidas, the service is continuing to expand across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, including the UAE, Palestine, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Egypt.

“Across the Middle East, Adidas has a long-standing commitment to the communities we serve, working alongside athletes, teams and sporting communities throughout the region as well as supporting people and communities in need through product donations,” the statement added.