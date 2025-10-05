Ada Panday of Kiara Jewellery captivates 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show 

Ada Panday, co-founder of Kiara Jewellery, expressed her sheer excitement as Kiara stood out at the 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show at Expo Centre Sharjah. The event brought together more than five hundred international brands and artisans. Kiara Jewellery pulled in people because of its exquisite masterpieces made by expert craftsmen who devoted endless hours of hard work to produce pieces that emanated splendor and luxury. Everything blossomed with a striking identity that garnered respect from enthusiasts, industry professionals, and curious interested individuals present.

The Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show became Kiara Jewellery’s way to present its utmost regard for decadence and practicality in flawless harmony, this being the very essence of the brand. Conversations reverberated as everyone was blinded by the brilliance of the designs and magnetized by Ada Panday.

As Sharjah once again hosted one of the largest gatherings for watches and jewellery, Kiara Jewellery proved that there is no need for exaggerated extravagance and inflated proclamations to stand out among a sea of beauty.