  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 05, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 13, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB clear.png32.4°C

Ada Panday of Kiara Jewellery captivates 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show 

Event brought together more than five hundred international brands and artisans

Published: Sun 5 Oct 2025, 10:25 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Is stevia better for you than sugar? Doctors clarify

UAE: Is stevia better for you than sugar? Doctors clarify

Up to Dh100,000 fine: Sheikh Mohammed issues law for engineering consultancies in Dubai

Up to Dh100,000 fine: Sheikh Mohammed issues law for engineering consultancies in Dubai

Watch: Heavy rains, rising sea waters hit parts of UAE; orange alert issued

Watch: Heavy rains, rising sea waters hit parts of UAE; orange alert issued

Ada Panday, co-founder of Kiara Jewellery, expressed her sheer excitement as Kiara stood out at the 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show at Expo Centre Sharjah. The event brought together more than five hundred international brands and artisans. Kiara Jewellery pulled in people because of its exquisite masterpieces made by expert craftsmen who devoted endless hours of hard work to produce pieces that emanated splendor and luxury. Everything blossomed with a striking identity that garnered respect from enthusiasts, industry professionals, and curious interested individuals present.

The Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show became Kiara Jewellery’s way to present its utmost regard for decadence and practicality in flawless harmony, this being the very essence of the brand. Conversations reverberated as everyone was blinded by the brilliance of the designs and magnetized by Ada Panday.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

'Bubble risk'? Why Dubai property will sustain price climbs

thumb-image

26-year-old crowned Miss Universe UAE 2025 to be first Emirati to carry flag on global stage

thumb-image

Dubai Ride 2025: Cycle past Burj Khalifa, iconic landmarks as registrations open

thumb-image

Two Kuwaiti citizens released from Israel; work ongoing to free third

thumb-image

Dubai: Iraq Day at Expo City takes thousands 'back decades'

 

As Sharjah once again hosted one of the largest gatherings for watches and jewellery, Kiara Jewellery proved that there is no need for exaggerated extravagance and inflated proclamations to stand out among a sea of beauty. 