Abu Dhabi-based Kashkool Games is the brainchild of three brothers

(From left) Edrees, Haroon and Omran.

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 7:50 PM

Ras Al Khaimah-based Rashed Abdulla Almansoori found his three kids Omran, Edrees and Haroon playing games till the wee hours and staying up the whole night competing with each other.

He advised his boys that such energy and knowledge of games should be channelled towards achieving something, that they could perhaps work together towards a goal instead of challenging themselves. This triggered the idea of building a game company, and manifested as Kashkool Games, an independent games studio focused on creating engaging games that authentically showcase the rich stories and heritage of the Middle East.

Founded in 2016 by the Almansoori brothers, Kashkool is the first game studio in Abu Dhabi to receive global recognition for its first title, the Metroidvania Action-RPG Sheba: A New Dawn, released in Spring 2024 for personal computers and leading consoles.

Thirty four-year-old, Omran Almansoori, CEO and founder at Kashkool Games, said: “Abu Dhabi Gaming, a government-led initiative that amasses the broad efforts to transform the emirate into a global gaming hub, has been supporting us in many ways. Most importantly, they allowed us to work directly with Unity Technologies to help us improve our projects. The three of us worked together to shape the company. We didn’t have any experience in the past. Other than that, our father encouraged us to open a company and work in the private sector. Since then, we had been dreaming of making games.”

Growing up, the boys never saw game characters or stories that authentically represented UAE’s people and culture. The Middle East has amazing stories, deep history and rich heritage that Kashkool wanted to share with the rest of the games industry and the world.

“We wish to build game experiences that bridge that gap and feel a great responsibility to highlight the region’s talent and potential,” said 32-year old Edrees Almansoori, director and co-founder of Kashkool Games. “There is no doubt the gaming industry is booming in the Middle East. Kashkool Games is determined to not just be part of this industry in this region, but also to help it grow and compete in the global market.”

A scribble book of games

Kashkool Games creates immersive and engaging games inspired by various video games, including Japanese ones. The company’s name, ‘kashkool’, translates to “scribble book” in Arabic, reflecting their creative approach to game development. The trio’s goal is to produce fun games that provide extreme enjoyment to players.

Their debut in the video game industry, after all, was inspired by titles like Final Fantasy IX and Ragnarok Online.

Kashkool Games aims to deliver unique RPG-style games blended with various genres, emphasising Middle Eastern culture, mythology and history.

Twenty nine-year-old Haroon Almansoori, co-founder, Kashkool Games, recalled a phase: “We had to learn everything we could about game development and running a studio, which was challenging in a region with no game curriculum or even a business license category for such endeavours.”

It is worth recalling how Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 was launched in November 2023, aiming to position Dubai among the top 10 global gaming cities and create 30,000 new jobs in the sector. The programme also sought to boost Dubai’s digital economy and GDP by $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) by 2033.

The Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 aims to create an incubating environment for developers and attract leading technology companies, particularly those specialising in digital content and experiences. The program will support developers, designers, programmers, entrepreneurs, and start-ups in creative industries.

The initiative, overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation, focuses on three main areas: talent, content and tech. It aims to create a global platform in Dubai that brings together digital content creators and provides training and job opportunities in partnership with international companies, universities and academic institutions.

Additionally, it will support entrepreneurs and innovators, and launch specialised educational and training programs that will include local and international events, exhibitions, and opportunities for partnership and cooperation.

As Omran Almansoori said: “It’s time for this region to share its heritage with the world instead of just receiving others. We also aim to show how ‘fun’ a game can be from the perspective of a Middle Eastern gamer.”

