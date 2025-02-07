A new era for contemporary art in the Middle East

Next Chapter Edition 1 is bringing together 22 artists from 10 nationalities across the region.

Curated by Sahar Seyedjafar, an independent curator and the founder of Iris Contemporary Space, this ambitious project will uniting artists from Iran and the Arab world, the exhibition fosters dialogue and connection, celebrating both shared histories and evolving identities.

Choosing Dubai as the host city for Next Chapter Edition 1 was a deliberate decision that reflects the city’s role as a dynamic cultural hub.

“Dubai isn’t just a location; it’s the perfect canvas for a story of cultural exchange, creativity, and unity,” says Sahar Seyedjafar. Through this exhibition, she aims to create a space where artists from different backgrounds can engage in a meaningful artistic dialogue, pushing boundaries while honoring their heritage.

Next Chapter Edition 1 is a curated experience, bringing together established names and a new generation of innovative voices. Each artist has been carefully selected for their ability to contribute a distinct perspective to the themes of roots, identity, and contemporary challenges.

The exhibition presents a rich dialogue through a variety of mediums, including:

- Paintings that capture both abstract and figurative interpretations of identity.

- Installations that push the boundaries of space and materiality.

- Video art and photography that reflect contemporary social narratives.

- Textile based and fashion inspired artworks, exploring craftsmanship and heritage in a modern context. - Sculptures that connect tradition with bold contemporary aesthetics. This multidisciplinary approach ensures that the exhibition is not just a showcase of artworks but an intellectual and sensory experience, where different mediums contribute to a deeper understanding of artistic evolution in the region. The artists include Fereydoun Ave (Iran), Abdulrahim Sharif (Bahrain), Mohammed Kazem (UAE), Nicky Nodjoumi (Iran/USA), Najat Makki (UAE), Behrang Samadzadegan (Iran), Fahad Al Naymah (Saudi Arabia), Ghada Khunji (Bahrain), Hussein Madi (Lebanon), Hassan Al Meer (Oman), Mohammed Al Shammarey (Iraq), Babak Etminani (Iran), Maryam Al Homaid (Qatar), Ali Soltani (Iran), Maryam Abedi (Iran), Areen Hassan (Palestine), Tanya Azizi Asl (Iran), Hiva Alizadeh (Iran), Stephany Sanossian (Syria/Armenia), Fariba Boroufar (Iran), Mona Jula (Iran), and Mohammad Mardi (Iran). One of the defining aspects of Next Chapter Edition 1 is its emphasis on intergenerational exchange. By showcasing works from both established and emerging artists, the exhibition highlights the evolution of artistic practices and the shifting perspectives on identity, heritage, and modernity. From minimalist compositions to socially charged statements, the exhibition serves as a visual and intellectual conversation—one that transcends borders and generations, reinforcing the interconnectedness of Middle Eastern art.

The exhibition opened for public on February 6 and will run until March 5, 2025, at the Gallery No. 8, Foundry in Downtown Dubai.