9 Natural ways to boost your immunity

The holiday season brings joy and warmth but also challenges for our immune systems. Late nights, festive gatherings, and colder weather can leave us vulnerable to seasonal illnesses. Instead of over-the-counter remedies, natural, holistic solutions are always better to stay strong and healthy this winter, without the drowsy side effects.

Elderberry: Winter Powerhouse

Elderberries have gained a reputation as nature’s flu fighter. They are rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, and anthocyanins, making them a powerful ally against colds and flu. A daily spoonful of pure elderberry syrup, without sugar, mixed with warm water or tea, can help neutralise viruses and keep the sniffles at bay.

Vitamin D: The Sunshine Vitamin

Short days reduce our vitamin D levels, weakening our immunity. Incorporating vitamin D-rich foods like wild salmon, fortified orange juice, and mushrooms or taking a D3 supplement helps to maintain optimal levels and enhance the immune response. It helps to regulate immune cells and acts as an invisible winter shield by reducing the tendency to catch a cold or the flu.

Ginger-Turmeric Tonic: Nature’s Anti-Inflammatory Duo

Grate fresh ginger and turmeric, add a dash of black pepper, and squeeze a bit of lemon. Steep in hot water for 5-10 minutes, and sip warm. Ginger boosts circulation, while turmeric’s active compound, curcumin, is a potent anti-inflammatory. These two powerhouse roots have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects that support immunity and help soothe any lingering aches and pains. Black pepper enhances curcumin absorption, making this drink a wellness powerhouse.

Probiotics: The Gut-Immune Connection

Probiotics play a crucial role, with 70 per cent of the immune system residing in the gut. Foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi nourish gut flora, improving defenses against infections.

Stay Hydrated with Winter Herbal Teas

During colder months, people often drink less water because they don't feel as thirsty. However, staying hydrated is essential for maintaining a healthy immune system. Instead of cold water, consider enjoying cozy herbal teas such as peppermint, chamomile, and lemon balm, which are calming and soothing. Rosehip tea is a great option as it is rich in vitamin C.

Bone Broth: The Cosy Immunity-Boosting Elixir

Packed with collagen, amino acids, and minerals, bone broth supports immune health, digestion and joint health. Enjoy it as a warm, comforting snack or a soup base to keep seasonal illnesses at bay. The amino acids in bone broth, like glutamine, are great for gut health, which boosts immunity.

Cinnamon and Honey: The Warming Duo