Brunch, boat rides, and free classes: 8 Dubai activities to try for under Dh100

Making plans in Dubai does not have to mean setting aside hundreds of dirhams. Whether you are organising a family outing, catching up with friends or looking for something different to do after work, some options leave room in your budget.

From a free quiz night to a Saturday brunch with change from Dh100, here are eight activities to try. Prices cover the activity, entry or package specified, with additional purchases charged separately.

1. Try a free gymnastics and dance class

Children and teenagers can try Veo Fitness’s new rhythmic gymnastics and dance programme with Coach Sveta, with the first trial class free for every new participant. The sessions focus on movement, coordination, flexibility and performance skills, giving families a chance to try the programme before signing up.

Where: Veo Fitness locations across Dubai

When: September, with schedules and availability confirmed by the venue

Price: First trial class free for new participants

2. Put your trivia knowledge to work

Gather your most competitive friends for Noyz Quizzness at Offside. The Thursday evening event combines speed quizzing, music bingo and general trivia, with more than Dh3,000 worth of prizes advertised. Entry is free, while food and drinks cost extra.

Where: Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR

When: Thursdays, 8 pm to 11 pm

Price: Free entry

3. Sit down to a Dh99 Saturday brunch

The Bench Brunch at The Daily serves an unlimited buffet of salads, sandwiches and desserts, alongside one main course and a cup of coffee or tea. The Dh99 package includes soft beverages. Children aged four to 12 dine for half price, while those under four eat free.

Where: The Daily, Rove City Walk

When: Saturdays, 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Price: Dh99 per adult for the soft beverage package

4. Catch a match with drinks from Dh30

For sports fans planning an afternoon out, Offside screens sporting action across 29 HD screens. Its weekend offer includes selected beverages from Dh30, allowing you to settle in for a match without committing to a brunch package. The price is per drink.

Where: Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR

When: Friday to Sunday, noon to 5pm

Price: Selected beverages from Dh30

5. See the city from Dubai Frame

Take in views of Dubai’s older neighbourhoods and modern skyline from Dubai Frame’s elevated bridge. The attraction also includes galleries exploring the city’s past and imagined future, making it an option for residents who have yet to tick it off their list. Adult admission costs Dh50.

Where: Zabeel Park

When: Daily, 8am to 9pm

Price: Dh50 for adults; Dh20 for children aged three to 12; free for children under three

6. Cross Dubai Creek for Dh1

A traditional abra crossing is one of the city’s least expensive outings. Board at Bur Dubai Abra Station for the trip to Deira Old Souq, then continue exploring on foot. The fare is Dh1 per passenger, per crossing, payable in cash.

Where: Bur Dubai Abra Station to Deira Old Souq Abra Station

When: Daily, 6am to midnight on this route

Price: Dh1 each way

7. Explore the UAE’s history at Etihad Museum

For an indoor outing, head to Etihad Museum in Jumeirah, which explores the formation of the UAE. Its exhibitions offer an opportunity to learn more about the country’s founding and the events surrounding the union. Adult entry is Dh25.

Where: Jumeirah 1

When: Daily, 10 am to 8 pm, with last entry at 7 pm

Price: Dh25 for adults

8. Spend an afternoon exploring Alserkal Avenue

Head to Al Quoz to explore Alserkal Avenue’s art galleries and creative spaces. General entry to the district is free, making it an option for a self-guided wander. Check individual gallery schedules before visiting, as exhibitions and opening hours vary, while workshops and ticketed events may carry separate charges.

Where: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz

When: Check individual gallery opening hours

Price: Free general entry; selected activities cost extra