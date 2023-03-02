6 things to do around the UAE

Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement

Birthday bash

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 7:38 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 7:39 PM

LC Waikiki, the well-known retail brand across the UAE is celebrating its first birthday at the Dubai Hills Mall. Bring along friends and family to celebrate the occasion on March 3, from 2pm onwards. You can experience caricature artists, b-boy dancing, musicians, customisation artist, and other joyful activities that will ensure a perfect evening with the gang, while catching a sneak peek of their diverse collection of outfits and merchandise.

Weekend trivia

After a long week at work, there’s no better way of unwinding than getting some activity into your routine. Join Topgolf at their Dubai’s service industry party every Sunday from 8pm onwards at the Emirates Golf Club. Priced at Dh800 for a group of six people, indulge in two hours of game play, with a bottle of select beverages. From the members partaking, at least one must be someone working in the hospitality industry, so be sure to keep your ID with you for confirmation. For more information, call +971 4 371 9999 or visit topgolfdubai.ae.

The cosplay kingdom

Middle East’s beloved Comic Con is back with a bang for a new edition. Head to Abu Dhabi’s National Exhibition Centre in Al Rawdah, from March 3 until March 5, to witness the beauty and culture of gaming, anime, comics, and pop culture. Comic Con 2023 will also be showcasing the additional features of a gaming area and the cosplay central, which will be having unreleased games, eSports tournaments, gaming software, accessories, hardware, and limited-edition merch. Tickets are priced at Dh105 for a one-day pass, and Dh340 for a three-day pass. For more information, visit mefcc.com.

Dance to the beat

EDM fans unite as the Ultra Music Festival is making its way to the Middle East for the first time. Located at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park at Yas Island, the festival will take place on March 4 and 5. It will be hosting two stages, where one will be showcasing the stadium’s smashing sounds, whereas the ULTRA Worldwide’s house and techno brand RESISTANCE, will be blasting the festival’s well-known underground acts on the second stage. For more information, visit @ultraabudhabi.

Dressing for the summer

UAE’s largest fashion and lifestyle exhibition of the season is making the rounds. Taking place on March 10 and 11, between 11am to 9pm, find yourself lost in the 70+ new and exclusive designs and trends. The NUMAISH Summer Show 2023, titled the Spring Festive Edit, is taking place at the Al Yasat Ballroom in Swissotel Al Murooj, Dubai, and will be bringing to you a line-up of ethnic, fusion, and western wear, along with trendy and traditional jewellery, accessories, home décor and much more. Watch out for designers like Puneet Kapoor Label, Boho Chic by Sukriti Jain, Dhaaga & Co, and many more. For more information, visit numaishlifestyle.com.

