Look: This UAE studio is transforming iconic national symbols into 24K gold artworks

A new studio is turning Emirati heritage into large-scale artworks finished in pure 24K gold‭, ‬positioning cultural symbols as collectible pieces within the UAE’s growing luxury art scene‭.‬

Golden Emarat‭, ‬founded by Aaron Tal‭, ‬introduces a concept that moves beyond traditional prints or decorative objects‭, ‬handcrafted metal artworks plated in genuine 24-carat gold‭, ‬designed to be long-lasting cultural pieces that sit in homes‭, ‬majlis spaces‭, ‬and private collections‭.‬

“Golden Emarat is not about creating decorative pieces‭,‬”‭ ‬said the founder of the studio‭. ‬“Each artwork is conceived as a cultural object‭, ‬something that carries meaning‭, ‬something that belongs‭, ‬and something that stays‭.‬”

At a time when luxury is increasingly tied to storytelling and identity‭, ‬the studio’s approach centres on elevating familiar Emirati symbols into a new format‭, ‬one that merges heritage with high craftsmanship‭. ‬The current collection spans some of the country’s most recognisable icons‭, ‬including the national emblem‭, ‬the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque‭, ‬the Dubai skyline and the falcon‭, ‬each‭ ‬reinterpreted through a layered‭, ‬metallic finish‭.‬

The process behind each piece is deliberately intensive‭. ‬Every artwork takes between 10‭ ‬and 14‭ ‬days to complete‭, ‬beginning with‭ ‬a high-grade metal base that is shaped and engineered in-house‭.‬

It is then finished using a professional electroplating technique‭, ‬where real 24-carat gold is permanently bonded to the surface‭. ‬The result is not a painted or imitated finish‭, ‬but a genuine gold layer that creates a distinct depth and radiance‭. ‬In selected pieces‭, ‬925‭ ‬sterling silver is introduced alongside the gold‭, ‬adding contrast and dimension through the combination of precious metals‭.‬

“What we are doing cannot be found anywhere else‭,‬”‭ ‬Tal said‭. ‬“We are transforming Emirati heritage into museum-grade gold artworks‭, ‬built with precision‭, ‬intention‭, ‬and respect for what these symbols represent‭.‬”

Each work is then hand-inspected under precision lighting‭, ‬ensuring every edge and detail meets the studio’s standards‭. ‬The artwork is mounted on a deep velvet backing‭, ‬chosen to enhance the reflection and richness of the gold surface‭,‬‭ ‬before being sealed within a premium frame‭. ‬The final result is designed to function not just as decoration‭, ‬but as a statement‭ ‬piece that anchors a space‭.‬

The collection is available in multiple formats and sizes‭, ‬from medium and large pieces to panoramic and extra-large works‭, ‬with‭ ‬prices starting from approximately Dh6,600‭ ‬and reaching up to Dh25,000‭. ‬All pieces come in a selection of frame finishes‭, ‬including black‭, ‬white‭, ‬gold‭, ‬and bronze‭, ‬and are shipped worldwide as ready-to-display works‭.‬

For collectors seeking something more tailored‭, ‬the studio also offers bespoke commissions‭, ‬with custom artworks reaching up to‭ ‬two metres in size‭. ‬These are developed from scratch‭, ‬based on a specific concept‭, ‬symbol‭, ‬or legacy‭. ‬“No two custom pieces are ever the same‭,‬”‭ ‬Tal said‭. ‬“This is not personalisation‭. ‬It is the creation of an entirely new artwork‭, ‬built around a vision that deserves to exist in gold‭.‬”

Beyond private collectors‭, ‬the studio is also positioning itself within institutional and corporate spaces‭, ‬offering commissioned pieces for organisations‭, ‬cultural entities‭, ‬and high-profile clients‭. ‬Early interest‭, ‬according to the founder‭, ‬has already come from distinguished Emirati figures‭, ‬including officials and members of prominent families‭.‬

While still in its early stages‭, ‬Golden Emarat is already looking ahead‭. ‬The studio expects to open at least three locations across the UAE by the end of the year‭, ‬signalling a move from a studio-led model into a more visible retail presence‭.‬

At the same time‭, ‬the brand is intentionally maintaining a sense of restraint in how it enters the market‭. ‬“We believe the most meaningful things begin quietly‭, ‬with complete dedication to the work before anything else‭,‬”‭ ‬Tal said‭. ‬“We are not trying to be everywhere at once‭. ‬The people who discover us early will always know they were first‭.‬”

In a market where luxury often draws from global references‭, ‬Golden Emarat’s approach remains rooted in local identity‭. ‬By translating heritage into tangible‭, ‬high-value objects‭, ‬the studio is not only introducing a new product category but also reframing how Emirati culture can be collected‭, ‬displayed‭, ‬and experienced‭.‬

“We did not set out to create beautiful objects‭,‬”‭ ‬he added‭. ‬“We wanted to set a new standard‭, ‬and to mark this as a new chapter in Emirati luxury art‭.‬”

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