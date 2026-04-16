Look: This UAE studio is transforming iconic national symbols into 24K gold artworks
The local art scene is getting a golden makeover, with national symbols reimagined as handcrafted pieces finished in 24-carat gold
- PUBLISHED: Thu 16 Apr 2026, 7:16 PM
A new studio is turning Emirati heritage into large-scale artworks finished in pure 24K gold, positioning cultural symbols as collectible pieces within the UAE’s growing luxury art scene.
Golden Emarat, founded by Aaron Tal, introduces a concept that moves beyond traditional prints or decorative objects, handcrafted metal artworks plated in genuine 24-carat gold, designed to be long-lasting cultural pieces that sit in homes, majlis spaces, and private collections.
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“Golden Emarat is not about creating decorative pieces,” said the founder of the studio. “Each artwork is conceived as a cultural object, something that carries meaning, something that belongs, and something that stays.”
At a time when luxury is increasingly tied to storytelling and identity, the studio’s approach centres on elevating familiar Emirati symbols into a new format, one that merges heritage with high craftsmanship. The current collection spans some of the country’s most recognisable icons, including the national emblem, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the Dubai skyline and the falcon, each reinterpreted through a layered, metallic finish.
The process behind each piece is deliberately intensive. Every artwork takes between 10 and 14 days to complete, beginning with a high-grade metal base that is shaped and engineered in-house.
It is then finished using a professional electroplating technique, where real 24-carat gold is permanently bonded to the surface. The result is not a painted or imitated finish, but a genuine gold layer that creates a distinct depth and radiance. In selected pieces, 925 sterling silver is introduced alongside the gold, adding contrast and dimension through the combination of precious metals.
“What we are doing cannot be found anywhere else,” Tal said. “We are transforming Emirati heritage into museum-grade gold artworks, built with precision, intention, and respect for what these symbols represent.”
Each work is then hand-inspected under precision lighting, ensuring every edge and detail meets the studio’s standards. The artwork is mounted on a deep velvet backing, chosen to enhance the reflection and richness of the gold surface, before being sealed within a premium frame. The final result is designed to function not just as decoration, but as a statement piece that anchors a space.
The collection is available in multiple formats and sizes, from medium and large pieces to panoramic and extra-large works, with prices starting from approximately Dh6,600 and reaching up to Dh25,000. All pieces come in a selection of frame finishes, including black, white, gold, and bronze, and are shipped worldwide as ready-to-display works.
For collectors seeking something more tailored, the studio also offers bespoke commissions, with custom artworks reaching up to two metres in size. These are developed from scratch, based on a specific concept, symbol, or legacy. “No two custom pieces are ever the same,” Tal said. “This is not personalisation. It is the creation of an entirely new artwork, built around a vision that deserves to exist in gold.”
Beyond private collectors, the studio is also positioning itself within institutional and corporate spaces, offering commissioned pieces for organisations, cultural entities, and high-profile clients. Early interest, according to the founder, has already come from distinguished Emirati figures, including officials and members of prominent families.
While still in its early stages, Golden Emarat is already looking ahead. The studio expects to open at least three locations across the UAE by the end of the year, signalling a move from a studio-led model into a more visible retail presence.
At the same time, the brand is intentionally maintaining a sense of restraint in how it enters the market. “We believe the most meaningful things begin quietly, with complete dedication to the work before anything else,” Tal said. “We are not trying to be everywhere at once. The people who discover us early will always know they were first.”
In a market where luxury often draws from global references, Golden Emarat’s approach remains rooted in local identity. By translating heritage into tangible, high-value objects, the studio is not only introducing a new product category but also reframing how Emirati culture can be collected, displayed, and experienced.
“We did not set out to create beautiful objects,” he added. “We wanted to set a new standard, and to mark this as a new chapter in Emirati luxury art.”