Dubai: Walk 12,000 steps at this mall and unlock shopping, dining rewards this summer

Dubai's popular shopping destination is putting a fresh spin on summer fitness with its new 12K Walk to Unlock campaign, encouraging visitors to turn their daily step count into a rewarding wellness challenge.

Running until August 1, the initiative transforms Ibn Battuta Mall into an indoor walking track powered by the Fitze app. Visitors simply download the app, join the Ibn Battuta challenge and begin walking through the mall's six themed courts: China, India, Persia, Egypt, Tunisia and Andalusia.

As their step count rises, they unlock exclusive rewards, with 12,000 steps serving as the ultimate milestone.

Participants can also earn tiered rewards at 6,000, 8,000 and 10,000 steps, redeemable across dining, retail and entertainment outlets. From a coffee break at Paul to family-friendly experiences and shopping perks, the campaign gives families, fitness enthusiasts and casual shoppers another reason to spend time exploring the mall.

The campaign also ties into Dubai's broader vision of making fitness more accessible by transforming everyday public spaces into community wellness hubs.

One of the city's flagship initiatives is Dubai Mallathon, a month-long indoor fitness programme that converts nine of Dubai's busiest shopping centres into air-conditioned walking and running tracks during the height of summer.

Held daily from 7am to 10am throughout August, the initiative invites people of all ages and fitness levels to walk, jog or run along more than 10 kilometres of designated routes across malls including Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Hills Mall, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Marina Mall, The Springs Souk, Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza.

Together, both initiatives offer a practical solution to one of Dubai's biggest summer challenges: staying active when the heat makes exercising outdoors difficult.

By transforming shopping malls into climate-controlled fitness spaces, they not only encourage healthier lifestyles but also help sustain footfall and visitor engagement during the traditionally quieter summer months.