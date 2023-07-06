12 home office trends that will make you want to work all day

No matter your design aesthetic, you're bound to find inspiration in the designer-approved trends, below

By Reenu Mohiindrra Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 4:54 PM

The rise in popularity of homeworking shows no sign of slowing down as we move through the new year. A quality space to work is conducive with a productive day’s work. If you work from home, or are planning to start and want to design an inspiring home office, take a look at the top home office trends for 2023.



1.Dress it up with wallpaper

Wallpaper may have had a hiatus since its popularity surge in the '70s and '80s, but in 2023, it’s expected to soar once again. Wallpaper can add just the right interest and punch to an otherwise simple office space. Adding in a pattern on the walls, a comfy chair, and a few well-styled accessories can make all the difference.

2.An unconventional setup

You might think a home office is defined by the desk that sits within it. That, however, is not the case. We’ve also started seeing a lot of requests for offices that do away with the power desk. Most executives these days tend to prefer a smaller desk and more space to move around on calls. I’m personally embracing this and designing offices with more lounge space and clear floor space, abandoning the idea of the massive ‘old school boss’ desk.

3.Colour infusion

Once upon a time, stark white offices and those with muted colour palettes reigned supreme. Vivid hues are on the rise in the home office space. Bringing back colour is something we are seeing strong for 2023. Colour drenching walls in darker shades is all the rage and we love Hale Navy paint colour by Benjamin Moore that brings the perfect hue of navy blue.

4.Monochromatic white masterpiece

All-white offices are sophisticated, classy and welcoming. Picking this look for your monochromatic home office has its benefits. Firstly, all-white offices give a sense of cleanliness, serenity and motivation. Secondly, you need to have good organisational skills and an eye for detail if you want to keep your white office spotless and in top-notch shape.

An all-white office is anything but sterile and cold. It can truly be a cozy place full of warmth and inspiration if you furnish it with proper furniture and decorate smartly. Don’t clutter it too much and use décor of various shapes, sizes and materials (like photo frames, rugs cushions, etc) in order to create a cozy nook you’ll enjoy.

5.Small but personalised spaces

In 2023, designers are expecting individual home offices to be on the rise. One of the biggest trends we have been seeing is people now wanting their own office spaces. Earlier, people were sharing home offices and now that working from home has become more permanent, they want their own office instead of sharing the space.

6.Center Stage

If you do love the idea of a power desk, placing it as center stage will make quite a statement. Space planning is key to a great home office. Centering a desk in the middle of the room creates a great visual flow —you just need to map out an electrical plan to keep unsightly wires out of the way. This custom desk was designed with a channel in the leg to run cords up clean from the floor outlet for a great look and all the function.

7.Keep it moody

Sometimes opting for a dark colour palette can make a home office more cozy and inviting. There’s a reason why movie theaters are dark: You’re able to see the screen and light much better. A desk in a cozy dark library creates a great screen scene for work and beauty.

8.Light, bright and airy

Stay connected to the great outdoors. Natural light makes a space feel bigger—which is always a plus in a small space. In home office, we actually use fogged window film on all the windows so we could always have the blinds up. This allows enough light to feed the plants in the room and keep them, as well as you, lively! And when you feel alive, you're always more efficient.

9. Think vertical

In smaller spaces, when you don't have a separate room to dedicate to a home office, utilising vertical space is crucial. Instead of a large, bulky floor desk, look for desk and storage units that can be installed on your walls. Building upwards will create more visual space — even if your "home office" is actually just an unused corner of your kitchen or dining room.

10. Masculine moment

For a classic home office vibe, embrace more masculine colour palettes, silhouettes, and textiles. Be it working from home or afternoon chats, a handsome home office is a mutually shared space these days. A pair of comfy chairs and styled shelves make the space feel less like work, and more like play.

11. Beauty and function

Home offices don’t have to be all work and no play. Bringing an intersection of great design and functionality is always something to note. It’s all about having intentional design and purpose to each item in the office that really helps make it a space to thrive in. Here, a point to prioritize: go for built-in cabinets that offer plenty of storage space, as well as shelves to accessorise and showcase personality.

12. Biophilic elements

Multiple studies show that in workspaces, being close to greenery, florals and natural materials can have a direct impact on wellbeing and productivity. Placing plenty of plants and flowers in your home office, opting for furniture that is made from natural materials, like rattan or wood can do wonders. Additionally, try and get as much daylight in the workspace, and position your desk so that you have a view of the outdoors.

