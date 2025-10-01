New UAE visit visa minimum salary rule to attract more visitors, say travel experts

The UAE’s recently introduced rules of minimum salary requirement for the visit visas will bring more genuine visitors to the country and reduce absconding cases, according to travel industry experts.

On Monday (September 29), the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) outlined income requirements for UAE residents who want to sponsor their family members and friends.

Residents earning Dh4,000 per month can now sponsor first-degree relatives, those earning Dh8,000 can sponsor second- and third-degree relatives, while a monthly income of Dh15,000 allows residents to sponsor friends for visit visas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sameer Bagul, Chief Business Officer at Cleartrip Arabia, described the new rules as a “positive move,” as they allow individuals to apply for visit visas for their loved ones and friends directly through immigration via typing and Amer centres, rather than relying solely on travel agencies.

"There's some kind of visibility out here," Bagul told Khaleej Times in an interview. "Not everybody gets their visa approved through travel agencies, which sometimes reject applications due to concerns about (entry permit) misuse and potential fines."

"So, this gives an opportunity for individual sponsors to bring their families. This is a very good initiative because it clarifies very clearly the income criteria that, irrespective of your nationality, if you have a certain income, you can bring your family, your friends,” Bagul added.

Since the UAE residents will be directly applying for the visas of their loved ones, he emphasised that this would bring in more genuine visitors to the country, and there will be fewer absconders as well.

He also pointed out that sometimes people face rejection with the travel agencies, because they do not take risks with certain profiles. “Rather than facing that challenge, now people can directly apply for visas by submitting their documents,” he said.

Fewer absconding cases

Firosekhan, operations manager at Dubai-based Arabian Business Centre, said the new visa system will bring a large number of people to the UAE.

“Now, even those earning a salary as low as Dh4,000 can sponsor their first-degree relatives. This will make it easier for families to reunite and for people to come here not only to look for jobs but also to explore investments, discover opportunities, and even start businesses,” he said.

Earlier, he noted, applicants had to rely on multiple travel agents, but now they can conveniently apply through Amer Centres as well, which makes the process more streamlined and accessible.

Adil Tanriverdi, owner and CEO of Tripventura Tourism, believes that the new visa policies will significantly reduce absconding cases in the UAE.

“The introduction of more transparent and streamlined visa processes provides a clearer path for individuals to live and work legally in the UAE. With these regulations, the UAE offers a more attractive and stable environment for those looking to stay for extended periods, reducing the temptation to overstay or abscond,” he said.

“Furthermore, the comprehensive monitoring and enforcement measures will deter individuals from violating visa terms. This is not only beneficial for the integrity of the country’s immigration system but also for businesses like ours, where having a reliable and law-abiding workforce is crucial for sustainable growth. These policies demonstrate the UAE’s commitment to being a global hub for business and tourism,” added Tanriverdi.