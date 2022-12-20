UAE: Travel agencies now offering visa renewal options with holiday packages after extension rules revised

New rates announced on Thursday
The UAE recently introduced a change in its visit visa renewal policy because of which visitors must now exit the country in order to apply for a renewal or extension. As the holiday season kicks in, agencies have started offering packages for tourists to travel and renew their visa at the same time.
Travel agencies are offering packages with countries that offer visas-on-arrival and e-visas to several nationalities. “We have selected these countries for their affordability and easy access without consuming much of the time in travelling,” said Libin Varghese, director of sales, Rooh Travel and Tourism.
The countries are:
“The package price for Georgia and Azerbaijan start at Dh2,023, excluding visa renewal. If one wants to renew their visas, an extra charge of Dh600 is applicable,” said Varghese.
Countries like Armenia, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, and Thailand are priced at Dh1,800 to Dh2,000 without renewal of the UAE visa. “With UAE visa renewal, the price can increase to Dh3,000,” said Varghese.
The packages aren’t offered to every nationality, he said, interested people must check with with the travel agent.
The package includes air tickets, accommodation, tours and sightseeing, activities, an inbound country visa, and more, with the departures scheduled on December 30.
Experts say that island nations like Seychelles, Maldives, and Mauritius are in great demand for New Year, but the renewal of visas may cost extra. “The airfare is quite high to Seychelles and other island nations. Also, the accommodation price range is on the higher side,” said Varghese.
The new rules came into effect on Tuesday, December 13, when the option for visit visa holders in the UAE to extend their visas from within the country was discontinued. As of now, visitors must exit the country once their visa validity expires.
ALSO READ:
New rates announced on Thursday
In 2011, Saeed Al Memari became the first Emirati man to reach the peak
Experts and residents offer tips on clearing out your space
We strolled innumerable times through that magnificent stomping ground, one of the highlights of our childhood and teenage existence in Dubai.
A sense of nostalgia sweeps over me sometimes, for all the neatly arranged rooms that have brought me happiness in the past.
She says: "I wanted to have the best of both worlds: Do something special for the love of my life, while also treating our parents to a special ride.”
He prepares the food trolley and delivers food orders to students and staff in classrooms
UAE-based blogger details the preparation of some delectable treats to share with family this Ramadan