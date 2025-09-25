UAE visa: Visitors now must submit copy of passport cover for entry permit

Those applying for a UAE entry permit must now provide the outer cover page of their passport, according to some experts. “This has been added to the requirements since last week,” said one Amer Centre representative.

According to a notice seen by Khaleej Times, it is now mandatory to attach passport's external cover page for all entry permit applications, effective immediately.

Henceforth, those applying for an entry permit must submit their passport copy, a clear passport-size photo, hotel booking confirmation, round trip ticket copy and passport external cover page.