  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 25, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 3, 1447 | Fajr 04:51 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.1°C

UAE visa: Visitors now must submit copy of passport cover for entry permit

Those applying must submit their passport copy, a clear passport-size photo, hotel booking confirmation, round trip ticket copy and passport external cover page

Published: Thu 25 Sept 2025, 11:31 AM

Top Stories

Dubai: Mother of Pakistani expat desperate for help to keep daughter alive

Dubai: Mother of Pakistani expat desperate for help to keep daughter alive

The KT+150 are here: UAE's young future-makers unveiled

The KT+150 are here: UAE's young future-makers unveiled

Apple opens fifth store in UAE; first in Al Ain

Apple opens fifth store in UAE; first in Al Ain

Those applying for a UAE entry permit must now provide the outer cover page of their passport, according to some experts. “This has been added to the requirements since last week,” said one Amer Centre representative.

According to a notice seen by Khaleej Times, it is now mandatory to attach passport's external cover page for all entry permit applications, effective immediately.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

India regulators plan quicker entry processes for foreign investors, sources say

thumb-image

Legendary former players to attend NBA Abu Dhabi Games

thumb-image

Watch: Trump slams 'bad UN escalator', says world body 'funding assault on West'

thumb-image

Keolis Group to showcase cutting-edge rail solutions at Global Rail 2025 in Abu Dhabi

thumb-image

$100,000 H-1B visa costs push Indian families in UAE to rethink kids' education plans

 

Henceforth, those applying for an entry permit must submit their passport copy, a clear passport-size photo, hotel booking confirmation, round trip ticket copy and passport external cover page.