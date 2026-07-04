6 major UAE visa rule changes in 2026 you should know about

From expanded visa-on-arrival to updated property visa rules, 2026 has brought some major changes to entry and residency permits in the UAE.

Whether you're a tourist booking a trip or an overseas patient looking for treatment in the Emirates, keeping track of the latest rules can be challenging. Here's a comprehensive look at all the UAE visa changes introduced so far in 2026 — and what they mean for residents, visitors and property investors.

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Updated visa-on-arrival rule

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has expanded eligibility for the UAE entry visa for nationals of 6 countries, making it easier for more travellers to visit the Emirates under the 14-day and 60-day visa categories.

Previously available only to eligible Indian nationals, the visa can now also be applied for by citizens of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya and South Africa.

The ICP has also widened the list of qualifying countries of residence. In addition to the United States, the United Kingdom and European Union member states, eligible applicants can now hold valid residency in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand or Canada.

Dubai tourist visa in 48 hours

Tourists planning a trip to Dubai can now get their single-entry tourist visa approved within 48 hours. Valid for 30 to 60 days, tourist visas are available to those who apply through authorised tourism offices, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs — Dubai (GDRFA) announced last month.

2-year residency visa rule updated for property investors

Dubai authorities introduced updated conditions for granting the two-year property-linked residency permit.

Under the revised rule, the previous minimum property value requirement of Dh750,000 for individual investors has been removed. However, the applicant must be the sole owner of the property.

If the property is jointly owned by more than one person, each investor must hold a share worth at least Dh400,000 to be eligible to apply for the residency visa, even if ownership is split equally.

Temporary overstay fine exemption

The ICP announced a 30-day grace period for visitors who had been exempted from overstay fines because of regional airspace closures and flight disruptions.

The authority said since the exceptional circumstances had ended, the eligible individuals will have to correct their visa status or leave the UAE before July 9.

Dubai to develop smart medical visa

Dubai announced last month that it will develop a 'smart medical visa' and more seamless services for patients travelling to the emirate for treatment under a new agreement signed by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai and the Dubai Health Authority.

The strategic Memorandum of Understanding aims to create an integrated healthcare journey for medical tourists, linking visa, residency and healthcare services from before patients arrive in Dubai through to treatment and follow-up.

Visa suspension for Ebola-hit countries

To prevent the spread of Ebola virus, UAE authorities announced last month that new visa issuances to nationals from Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan have been suspended.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the ICP announced the additional precautionary measures to strengthen national preparedness and respond to developments related to the Ebola virus.

The UAE visa suspension took effect at on June 6, 2026, and may be extended depending on the health situation.