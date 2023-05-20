UAE visa fine exemption: How overstaying Sudan nationals can apply for 1-year permit

‘Crisis & Disaster Countries Visa’ grants Sudanese citizens one-year temporary residency, enabling them to seek refuge, rebuild lives, access necessary support

File photo

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 20 May 2023, 7:25 PM

Sudanese nationals who are stranded and are overstaying in the UAE need not worry about fines.

In a significant development aimed at assisting Sudanese nationals affected by the ongoing crisis, a new visa category has been introduced by the UAE. The ‘Crisis & Disaster Countries Visa’ grants Sudanese citizens a one-year temporary residence permit, enabling them to seek refuge, rebuild their lives, and access necessary support in times of distress.

Al Nahda Centre has listed this type of visa on their website.

“Those from Sudan who have previously lived in the United Arab Emirates and have accumulated visa fines can clear and proceed as well. We will assist you throughout the full process starting from the Visa Medical,” mentions the website.

To obtain one-year visa, Sudan nationals must fall under either of the following two categories:

- Visit visa holders inside UAE

- Those who cancelled their visas and need to pay the fine, if it was issued before before 15 April, 2023

How to apply:

1. Do the medical test, which costs Dh322

2. Apply for the Emirates ID, which costs Dh283

3. Apply for the visa stamping, which costs Dh370

This initiative reflects the global commitment to upholding the principles of humanity and solidarity. Offering Sudanese nationals the opportunity to temporarily reside in the country by providing essential services and assistance is a stepping stone toward a brighter future.

The introduction of this visa category not only extends a helping hand to Sudanese nationals but also strengthens diplomatic ties between the nations.

“Such a visa is expected to bring hope and stability to the lives of Sudanese nationals living in the UAE. This shows the UAE’s commitment to providing temporary refuge and necessary support, showing compassion and solidarity in times of need,” said Abdul Rahman, a stranded Sudanese National.

"I am grateful to the authorities for this Visa. This visa not only grants temporary residence in a safe and supportive country but also offers a chance to rebuild my life after the devastating crises in Sudan,” said Mohammed Hammad, a Sudanese national residing in Deira.

ALSO READ: