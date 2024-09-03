E-Paper

UAE visa amnesty: Typing centres urge applicants to bring all necessary documents

Some centres also reduced fees to attract and facilitate more applicants

by

Waheed Abbas
KT Photos: Waheed Abbas
Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Typing centre agents in the UAE are urging amnesty seekers to ensure they have all the necessary documents as many applicants are coming with incomplete papers to process their applications.

Some typing centres located in the vicinity of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in the Al Rahmaniya region are seeing a massive rush of people who want to benefit from the amnesty scheme which was launched in the UAE on September 1, 2024.


“Yes, a lot of amnesty applicants are coming for outpass and to legalise their status. But many people are coming with incomplete documents. Those who want to regularise their status need to bring visas from the company which are offering them jobs,” said a typist located in the Tawi Saji’ah area, on the opposite side of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in Al Rahmaniya.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In addition, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship's officials were also guiding people coming to apply for amnesty.

Applicants seeking just an outpass are required to bring a passport, photo and a copy of their expired visa.

However, the amnesty seekers who have been offered a job by a company, but have been declared absconders and their visas were not cancelled — they first have to cancel their visa and take a new offer and approval from the labour. They can apply for an outpass and then make the status change without exiting the country. They can then proceed to apply for a new employment visa.

The UAE launched an amnesty scheme on September 1, 2024, for two months, allowing illegal expats in the country an opportunity to legalise their status, which adds a lot of benefits for them including creating new opportunities in terms of job growth among others.

Dozens of amnesty seekers from South Asia, Southeast Asia, African and Middle Eastern countries had queued up outside typing centres to regularise their status. Some had come up to get an outpass for themselves and some were offered jobs by companies and wanted to legalise their status and continue to live and work in the UAE.

Many people who went directly to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship were guided to visit the typing centre for documentation first and then proceed to the authority to complete the process.

Some typing centres reduced fees to attract and facilitate more applicants.

A few typing centre personnel were also assisting amnesty seekers by transporting them in their cars to the typing centres due to the long distance so that they don’t have to cross the highway dissecting the Al Rahmnia and Tawi Saji’ah area.

“Since it is a bit far, we are transporting them to the other side of the road. This is a win-win for both of us. This gives us business and they don’t have to walk for such a long distance,” he said.

On the other hand, typing centres located on the old immigration road in Sharjah said they were getting a lot of inquiries from amnesty seekers for outpasses and those who want to regularise their status.

