UAE visa amnesty: Overstaying residents to get discounted airfares to fly back home

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 2:16 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 2:34 PM

Discounted flight tickets will be offered to illegal residents who will avail of the UAE visa amnesty and decide to leave the country, said the Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

Maj-Gen Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, deputy director-general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai, has confirmed to Khaleej Times that they have communicated with UAE airlines — including Emirates, Etihad, and Air Arabia — to provide discounted airfare to those who would like to leave the country but were facing financial constraints.

The amnesty programme will run for two months beginning on September 1 until October 30, 2024.

The amnesty programme covers all types of visas, including tourist and expired residency visas. Those who were born with no documents can also avail of the amnesty and rectify their status. Those who ran away or absconded from their sponsors can also apply. However, those who entered the country illegally, are not eligible to apply for the amnesty.

The ICP assured there would be no overstay fine nor exit fee to be collected. Those who would opt to leave the country will not get an entry ban and they can return to the UAE any time with the appropriate visa.

The ICP said they held several coordination meetings with airline representatives to discuss the possibility of reducing ticket prices, and “the airlines have responded positively to the proposal”, agreeing to offer discounted fares for those who will avail of the amnesty and leave the UAE.

How to get an exit permit

If they already have biometric fingerprinting on record, those who will leave the UAE can simply submit a departure permit application online, and the exit permit will be issued directly, the ICP said.

Those who don't have biometrics on record will be directed to visit designated centres (only for those aged 15 and above) — and an exit permit will be issued after completing fingerprinting procedures.

ICP centres for biometric fingerprinting in Abu Dhabi are located in Al Dhafra, Suwaihan, Al Mqam, and Al Shahama, In Dubai, this can be done at the GDRFA centre in Al Awir. Those with visas issued in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah must go to their respective service centres.