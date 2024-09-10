UAE visa amnesty means schooling, healthcare for children of illegal residents

KT Photo: Waad Barakat

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Many families who have been living illegally in the UAE for years are now choosing to return to their home countries to offer their children a better future. This decision is in response to the visa amnesty scheme, which started on September 1.

They are hopeful that by going back to their home countries, they will finally be able to send their children to school. Under the visa amnesty programme, undocumented expats don't need to pay overstay fines and exit fees when leaving the UAE. They can also return to the UAE any time with the right visa.

As a result, many parents are taking advantage of this opportunity to leave, even though they may not want to. Rachel Ashaba is among those struggling with this difficult decision.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Rachel lost her job and faced significant challenges as flights were grounded and borders were closed. She also gave birth to her first daughter, Paloma, during this challenging time.

Despite her documents expiring, the 30-year-old Ugandan expat continued living in the UAE due to difficult conditions back home.

Rachel's situation grew more complicated when she became pregnant again. With no access to healthcare, she delivered her second child in her own room in 2022. The arrival of her new baby brought joy but was overshadowed by fear and uncertainty.

“It was very hard for me to see my kids like this and not know what their future looked like,” Rachel told Khaleej Times at the GDRFA tent in Al Aweer.

Now, Rachel is getting ready to leave Dubai with her two daughters, marking a bittersweet transition as they head to live with her father in Uganda. She hopes that the move will provide her daughters with the chance to start school and enjoy the stability of legitimate documentation.

Rachel Ashaba and her daughter Paloma (far-left)

“Paloma is so excited to see her grandpa and my family back home,” Rachel said. “She even asked to have her hair braided for this occasion and chose purple because it’s her favourite colour.”

The visa amnesty scheme has already received nearly 20,000 applications in its first week alone in Dubai.

While Rachel prepares to leave, 88 per cent of expats who applied during the first week of the initiative opted to remain in the UAE, according to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICP). The Al Aweer Service Center has seen about 2,400 amnesty seekers.

Among them is Konchhxog Tamang Yanjan, a Nepali expat who has been living in Dubai for seven years. Three years ago, his wife lost her job, and without the means to secure a visa for her, she became an illegal resident. The financial strain of mounting hospital bills following the birth of their first son, and the pressure of supporting his family, has prompted Yanjan to view this as an opportunity to start anew.