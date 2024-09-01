UAE visa amnesty: How Filipinos can apply replacement for lost passport

It's easy to say 'yes' to a project that can earn you some extra money; however, keep in mind that in the UAE, you'll need a permit to proceed
The Philippine missions in the UAE have issued guidelines for services they are extending to Filipinos who are seeking UAE visa amnesty, including how to apply for a replacement for lost passports.
Applicants who absconded from their employers may inquire at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai if their passports were surrendered and turned over to them.
If the passport is not among those turned over to the embassy or consulate, the applicant must file a police report and request a lost passport certificate. In Dubai, this can be done through Dubai Police's website or mobile application. Lost passport certificates may also be acquired from the police station that has jurisdiction over the area where the applicant's visa was issued.
Filipino residents who have lost their passport need to pay Dh600 for replacement. They also need to pay Dh100 for affidavit of loss document.
For new passport application of minors and renewal of expired passports, details can be found on the Philippine Consulate website.
The Philippine missions said the passports will be released six to eight weeks from the date of application.
Applicants who are unable to secure a passport within the amnesty period should apply for a travel document in lieu of the lost or expired passport.
