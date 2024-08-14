UAE visa amnesty: Will overstaying expats face ban after changing status?

Driving without a plate or with a damaged one can fetch you hefty fines of up to Dh3,000, and a whopping 23 black points on your licence
Residence visa violators in the country will be given a chance to start anew when the amnesty scheme begins on September 1. They will be able to regularise their status and fly home without having to pay their fines — but will they face a ban? Will they still be able to return to the UAE?
Over the next few weeks, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) is expected to detail the procedures and formalities involved in the two-month grace period for overstayers.
Immigration advisors and social workers have urged illegal residents to take advantage of the amnesty — stressing that once their status is cleared, they will not face any ban.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“One will not face a ban and can return to the UAE anytime they want after regularising their visa status," immigration advisor Ali Saeed Al Kaabi told Khaleej Times.
“This programme by the UAE authorities will allow violators to avoid fines and ensure that they can return to the country in the future without restrictions."
Amnesty-seekers who wish to return to the country are advised to secure a residency visa or an offer letter from a UAE company before flying out, Al Kaabi said.
“Once an overstayer is able to regularise his/her visa status, it is advisable to obtain a residency permit before leaving the country. This could make their return process smoother,” he said.
Nissar Thalangara, president of the Indian Association Sharjah, learnt more details about the amnesty scheme after meeting with Dr Omar al Owais and Maj-Gen Azeem Suwiedi from the ICP.
Thalangara said the officials had confirmed that residence visa violators would not face any ban and could return to the UAE at any time. “During the last amnesty by the UAE Government, overstayers faced a ban for a certain period of time,” he said.
The social worker also clarified that this time, there would be no designated tents or activities at immigration offices.
“Everything will be handled at approved typing centres across the UAE, making the process easier and more user-friendly compared to the last amnesty,” said Thalangara.
“Overstayers can approach approved typing centres from September 1 to collect and submit their applications,” he added.
To ensure that the community is fully informed about the amnesty, the Indian Association Sharjah is launching awareness campaigns.
“During the last amnesty, many overstayers were unaware of the initiative and were stranded in the country for years. Raising awareness is crucial to ensure that these individuals can make the best use of this opportunity to regularise their status,” said Thalangara.
The association will also set up a dedicated counter in their office to offer advice on how illegal residency can be cleared. The help desk will be open from 9 am to 6 pm daily throughout the amnesty period.
ALSO READ:
Driving without a plate or with a damaged one can fetch you hefty fines of up to Dh3,000, and a whopping 23 black points on your licence
Different work arrangements provide various financial benefits for workers, ensuring stability through multiple income options
This fairly simple procedure can be completed online in just six simple steps
Training courses cover all safety rules and the basics - from turning at high speeds and navigating winding roads to tackling sharp turns and riding on narrow streets
As per the Dubai Municipality, it is not permissible to bury animals in the country
To get this service, the person must hold a Sanad card – which can be availed by citizens, residents, and tourists
If your ID has gone missing or you think it’s been stolen, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get back on track
The card can be availed after showing proof of disability and submitting other relevant documents