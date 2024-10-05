E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Switching jobs in Dubai? How to put dependants' visas on hold; cost, documents

If you're switching jobs and your dependants' visas are valid for at least three months, you can simply put their visas on hold while your new one gets issued

by

Meher Dhanjal
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 6:21 PM

Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 6:31 PM

When switching jobs in Dubai on company-sponsored visa, the issuing process is often a breeze – with the actual applicant not having to do much for the process themselves.

However, if one is sponsoring dependants, they often shell out a large amount of money and spend a lot of time to ensure that the entire family can stay in the city together. In such cases, cancelling and reissuing dependants' visas can seem like a herculean task.


Here's the good news, if you're switching jobs and your dependants' visas are valid for at least three months then you don't have to cancel and reissue their visas. All you have to do is put their visas on hold before your visa gets cancelled.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Below is everything you need to know to put your dependants' visas on hold:

Documents

Here are all the documents you will need to be able to put your dependants' visas on hold:

  • Sponsor's original Emirates ID
  • Sponsor's passport copy
  • Applicant's visa copy
  • Dependants' passport copy
  • Offer letter from the new company – salary and profession
  • IBAN number of sponsor's bank account
  • Cancellation form

Requirements

Here are some things to keep in mind during the process:

  1. The holding period must not exceed 60 days from the hold date
  2. The dependants' visas must be valid for at least three more months

It is also advisable for the dependants to be within the country when their visas are put on hold.

Costs

Aside from the fees, a deposit must also be submitted. The holding fee, according to an Amer Customer Care representative, is Dh300 for one dependant with Dh100 extra for each additional dependant.

A total of Dh5,000 (for up to 5 dependants) will have to be deposited for the duration that the visas will be put on hold.

ALSO READ:

Meher Dhanjal
Meher Dhanjal

More news from Life and Living