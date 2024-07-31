E-Paper

UAE: Schengen, US visa delays? Top countries where residents could easily travel to

A growing preference for destinations in the Far East can be seen among UAE residents

by

SM Ayaz Zakir
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 12:14 PM

Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 12:17 PM

Planning to travel this summer? With only one month remaining for the summer holidays to end, UAE residents are facing significant challenges in obtaining visas for certain destinations. Notably, the waiting period for a US visa now stretches over a year. However, there are several countries that offer visas to UAE residents within a few days, making them increasingly popular alternatives.

Travel experts said that a growing preference for destinations in the Far East can be seen among UAE residents.


“South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and Vietnam are now preferred destinations for UAE residents as the visa process is easy. Japan has been a top favourite destination. Due to increasing demand for the 'land of the rising sun', visa applications must now be submitted through VFS from August 1,” said Shamsheed CV, Senior Consultant for Outbound Travel at Wisefox Tourism.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Experts also highlighted that there are many travel destinations that offer the easiest and quickest visa application process for UAE residents.

“Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Albania, Montenegro, and Oman have arrival visas for certain nationalities residing in the UAE. Countries like Kazakhstan, Maldives, Mauritius, Thailand, Turkey, Seychelles, and Bosnia provide visa on arrival for certain nationalities residing in the UAE,” said Rashida Zahid, Vice President of operations at Musafir.com.

Duration for visa approvals

According to industry experts, approvals for Schengen visa take months to get approved, which may hamper plans of summer travel to European destinations. Meanwhile, visas for countries in the far east may take between 3 to 10 days.

“Malaysia and Vietnam offer visa approvals in about three working days, while Indonesia provides visa on arrival for some nationalities,” said Shamsheed.

“In some countries like Cambodia, Jordan, Kenya, Morocco, Saudi, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Vietnam, Russia, Singapore, and Australia, one can apply for an e-visa with a processing time ranging from approximately 3-10 working days for eligible nationalities,” said Zahid.

Visa availability for Europe

Industry experts highlight that while visas for most European countries are an issue this summer, there are a few destinations that offer an easy process.

“The Balkan countries are in demand, but the visa processing time remains an issue. On the other hand, appointments for European countries like Turkey and the UK are readily available,” said Shamsheed.

Documents required

For visa applications, basic documents such as a passport, Emirates ID, and photos are required, though some countries also ask for a bank statement.

Hills over beach destinations

According to travel experts, beach destinations are less favoured during the summer, with more people opting for mountain landscapes. “The CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries, including Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, continue to be popular due to its visa on-arrival policy,” said Shamsheed.

Industry executives have noted a shift in travel preferences among UAE residents, with more people opting to plan their itineraries independently rather than relying on travel agencies. This trend is particularly evident among younger travellers.

“We have observed that many youngsters who want to travel prefer to tailor the itinerary all by themselves as they do not want to go to popular spots, and are willing to explore the unexplored,” said Shamsheed.

