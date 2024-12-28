UAE residents travelling to Thailand must apply for e-Visa from January 1, 2025

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

UAE residents who wish to apply for a Thailand visa must apply through a new e-Visa platform from January 1, 2025, effective 7am.

Applicants will no longer be required to submit passports and original supporting documents in person at the Royal Thai Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Dubai, according to a notice issued by the Embassy.

First, the applicant must create an account on the official website of the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs of Thailand. After filling in the application form and uploading necessary documents, pay the visa fee through the website. The receipt will be sent to the registered email.

It is essential to note the accuracy and spelling of all information, as errors or discrepancies may result in rejection of the application.

During the e-Visa review process, the embassy has the right to request additional documents or in-person interview with the applicant if necessary.

After approval of the e-Visa application, a confirmation email will be sent to the applicant. The applicant must print a copy of this email to be shown to departure and airline officials as well as immigration officials in Thailand.

The last day of in-person visa submissions at the embassy in Abu Dhabi is December 24, for collection on December 26, 2024.

