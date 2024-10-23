UAE residents from 97 countries can apply for visa on arrival in Indonesia

Photo: Reuters

Some UAE residents will be eligible to get visa on arrival in Indonesia, it was announced on Wednesday. The country has appointed VFS Global for its electronic visa on arrival (e-VoA) facility.

The technology company’s new e-VoA platform is set to commence in the first half of December 2024 and will be available to UAE residents who are from 97 countries eligible for the e-permit.

Travellers can complete the entire process online and receive a pre-approved e-VoA before departure. The permit can be obtained through the VFS Global website by submitting all the required documents, and paying the necessary fees online prior to travel.

The service costs IDR500,000 (about Dh120 as on October 23), with an additional IDR230,000 (about Dh50 as on October 23) charged as VFS Global service fee, a spokesperson told Khaleej Times.

“With the payment having been made online, travellers can enjoy a smoother and faster entry experience through E-gates or immigration counters,” the company said.

The company has also partnered with Emirates to make the Indonesia e-VoA application service “seamless” for the airline’s passengers. Travellers choosing any of Indonesia's destinations will get an option to apply for their e-VoA. Once customers click on the link, they will be redirected to VFS Global's website.

“Additionally, VFS Global has established dedicated Indonesia counters at its offices in Dubai, Mumbai, and Shanghai, with plans to open another in Australia soon.”

Travellers applying for the e-permit will get email and live support in seven languages — English, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, German, and French. Zubin Karkaria, founder and chief executive officer, VFS Global Group, said: “This user-friendly and highly secure digital e-VoA service will considerably enhance the visa application experience, thereby facilitate increase in tourism to the country.” The platform will ensure all the documents applicants submit are complete and error-free. “It also offers OCR technology which will enable applicant details to be auto populated, thereby saving time and effort for applicants. The new platform will also provide group booking facility which could be beneficial for travel trade and conventions.” ALSO READ: UAE offers visa-on-arrival, longer stay periods to more Indians