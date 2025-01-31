UAE residence visa: ICP to temporarily close Khor Fakkan office from February 3

The authority announced the closure on social media platform X
The Residency and Foreigners Affairs Department building in Khor Fakkan in Sharjah will be temporarily closed for four months, starting Monday, February 3, the Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) announced on Friday.
The authority announced the closure on social media platform X.
During this period, customers can visit the authority’s nearby centres to complete their transactions, such as Dibba Al Fujairah Customer Happiness Centre, Fujairah Customer Happiness Centre, and Kalba Customer Happiness Centre.
Authorities encouraged residents to use these alternative locations to ensure smooth processing of their services.
The ICP provides a range of services, such as visa issuance, providing entry permits to tourist and residence visas for expats. The authority also issues Emirates ID, which serves as the national identity card for UAE residents.
These are among the many services provided by the ICP that ensure a smooth and efficient process for individuals living in or visiting the UAE.