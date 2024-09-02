UAE: Overstayers must apply for visa amnesty in issuing emirate, says authority

This aquarium has close to 100 species that visitors can come and observe. These marine species are native to the waters of this region
Overstayers who wish to leave the UAE must apply for the visa amnesty in the emirate where their residency was issued, the authority in Dubai has clarified.
In a statement, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) said: “Holders of residencies issued in other emirates who wish to leave the country must visit the emirate from which the residency was issued.”
Those who wish to continue residing in Dubai after regularising their status can follow up with the emirate. “If they wish to remain in the country and obtain a job opportunity in the Emirate of Dubai, they can follow up on amending their status with Dubai Residency, regardless of their file with the other emirates,” the statement added.
This directive comes as part of the ongoing amnesty programme, which aims to assist overstayers in regularising their status and either leaving the country or securing employment opportunities.
