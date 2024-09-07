UAE: Over 2,000 Filipino overstayers seek visa amnesty assistance in 1 week

Philippine ambassador Alfonso Ver talking to Filipinos who avail of the amnesty programme. KT Photos: Angel Tesorero

More than 2,000 overstaying Filipinos have reached out to Philippine missions in the UAE for help to avail of the two-month visa amnesty programme in one week after it started on September 1.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai said “a significant number of applicants have been renewing or replacing lost passports as a necessary step towards regularising their stay".

A total of 2,053 Filipinos have reached out to the Philippine missions to benefit from the UAE government's initiative to waive penalties for overstaying and absconding.

The amnesty programme covers all types of visas, including tourist and expired residency visas. Those who were born with no documents can also avail of the amnesty and have their status rectified.

The amnesty programme “allows them either to continue their employment in the UAE or to return home to the Philippines without facing legal repercussions,” noted the Philippine missions, adding: “Some – separated from their families for extended periods –have applied for travel documents to obtain exit passes, and have requested repatriation support from the Philippine Migrant Workers Office (MWO) and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa)."

“Additionally, several families have sought support in documenting their minor children to regularise their immigration status. This year's Amnesty Program has given hope to families, particularly children, who stand to benefit from these opportunities,” the Philippine missions highlighted.

First to be repatriated

A Filipina from Sharjah is among the first to be repatriated to the Philippines. Her accumulated overstay fines from the past eight years were waived, allowing her the opportunity to return to the Philippines for the first time in 18 years.

In addition to receiving her exit pass at no cost, the Philippine missions said, authorities “generously provided her with a complimentary ticket to the Philippines".

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai also extended further support by providing her with cash assistance and essential medication for her medical condition. Upon her return to the Philippines, she will be referred to the OFW Hospital for continued treatment.

Khaleej Times earlier spoke to one Filipina mother named Ruth, 46, who said because of the amnesty programme her one-year-old baby will now have an identity. She gave birth at home in July 2023. As she has been staying illegally since 2020, she was unable to apply for her boy’s birth certificate and passport. Ruth and her partner are now applying for their child’s passport and visa.