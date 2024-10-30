UAE: No job offer yet? Leave and return, illegal expats told as visa amnesty ends

GDRFA officials assisting last-minute amnesty applicants. Photo: Angel Tesorero

Overstaying foreigners are told to hurry up and avail of the last day of UAE visa amnesty on October 31. “If you are still waiting because there is no job offer yet, leave for now and come back,” advised a senior immigration official.

"There is no re-entry ban and no fines levied against those who availed of the two-month amnesty," Lt Col Salem M Bin Ali, director of customer happiness department at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai, told Khaleej Times on Wednesday, a day before the end of the two-month amnesty programme that started on September 1.

The amnesty programme, covering all visa types, including tourist and expired residency visas, concludes on October 31, with no extension announced.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Bin Ali said some are afraid they will not be able to return to the UAE, and others are waiting for a job offer. “It’s best for them to leave the country now to be exempted from fines for violating the visa rules."

Hundreds of overstayers trooped to GDRFA Al Awir Centre on Wednesday, October 30. One was Imran, a 45-year-old Pakistani who overstayed his tourist visa for almost one year. He said: “I waited for the last minute before applying for the amnesty because I was still awaiting a job offer. I still need to submit some requirements, which would take some time. I don’t have money to pay for my overstaying fines, so I will be going home for now and applying for re-entry later.”

Nepali expat Khabir, 38, who received an exit pass on Wednesday, is in a similar situation. "I did not pay any fines, but I was told I only have 14 days to leave the country. I was already interviewed by a couple of cleaning companies, and I hope to return to Dubai soon with a (proper) employment visa,” said Khabir, who previously worked as an office assistant.

GDRFA officials assisting last-minute amnesty applicants.

Stricter measures, deportations to follow

Earlier this month, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) said there will be no extension of the UAE visa amnesty programme but there will be deportations and tightening of measures with inclusion of violators on the no-entry list.

"This (two-month visa amnesty programme which started on September 1) is the golden and final opportunity for individuals to adjust their situations. There will be no leniency, and there will be no court proceedings,” said Maj-Gen Sultan Al Nuaimi, ICP director-general, adding visa violators will be apprehended and they will be placed on the list of individuals banned from entering the country in the future. Al Nuaimi added overstayers can apply at any ICP centres throughout the UAE, as well as approved typing centres, and online channels. GDRFA, meanwhile, doubled its personnel in anticipation of expected increase in the nuber of overstayers show up on the last two days of the amnesty. This year is the fourth amnesty programme initiated by the UAE government since 2007. The last one was six years ago. It started on August 1, 2018, and was supposed to run for only 90 days until October 31, 2018, but the federal government extended the amnesty scheme for two more months until December 31 that year to allow more residency violators to rectify their status or leave the country with no penalties. ALSO READ: 'She was 9 when I left': UAE visa amnesty allows woman to go home to daughter after a decade UAE residents rally to help Sharjah family meet visa amnesty deadline, send children to school UAE: No extension of visa amnesty after October 31; stricter measures, deportations to follow