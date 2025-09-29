UAE visit visa rules: New minimum salary requirement to sponsor family, friends

The UAE announced a series of updates to its visit visa rules, introducing four new visa categories and amending the durations and conditions for several existing permits.

As part of these changes, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has also set a minimum monthly income requirement for UAE residents to sponsor a visitor.

Under the updated rules, residents wishing to bring over immediate family members must earn a minimum of Dh4,000 per month. To sponsor second- or third-degree relatives, the monthly salary must be at least Dh8,000 per month. However, in the case of sponsoring friends, the expat must draw a salary of at least Dh15,000 per month.

The salary requirement is part of a wider set of changes introduced by the ICP, aimed at enhancing transparency, supporting economic diversification, and attracting talented individuals to the UAE.

Visa duration and extension

The rule outlines the durations and extension powers for visit visas, specifying six types of permitted stays. This will help simplify procedures and help applicants get through the visa-related procedures easily.

Four new visit visa categories

The four new UAE visit visa categories are granted for specialists in artificial intelligence, entertainment, events, cruise ships, and leisure vessels.

A humanitarian residence permit will be issued for a period of one year, with the possibility of extension by decision of the authority, in accordance with specific conditions.

The decision also allows foreign widows or divorced women to obtain residence in the UAE without a sponsor, with the possibility of renewal for a similar period, subject to defined conditions.

The new amendments also include a business exploration visa that requires financial solvency to establish a company, ownership of a share in an existing company outside the country, or proven professional practice.

The decision amends conditions for certain existing visas, allowing foreign truck drivers to obtain a visa for single or multiple trips, provided the sponsor is a shipping or goods transport company, financial guarantee and fees are met, and the beneficiary has health coverage.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the ICP, stated that the addition of new visit visa categories and the amendment of conditions were made after the authority conducted studies on current and future trends in residency and foreign affairs, both locally, regionally, and internationally.

The decision also takes into account periodic assessments of existing services, feedback and suggestions from stakeholders through customer councils, call centres, inquiry and complaint platform.

He noted that these amendments also contribute to improving quality of life, enhancing trade and transportation, supporting technology sectors, and strengthening the UAE’s competitiveness and economic capability locally, regionally, and internationally.