UAE: How to bring parents on a retirement visa

A KT reader asks if their parents can stay with them at their rented apartment

by Ashish Mehta Published: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 7:47 AM

Question: I wish to bring my parents to the UAE, but don't have the salary required for this. Can you explain how can I bring them on a 'retirement visa'? If they meet the eligibility, can they stay with me at my rented apartment?

Response: In the UAE, retirement visas are issued to retired residents aged 55 years and above for five years. The eligibility criteria for an individual to obtain a retirement visa is that he must have worked for not less than 15 years inside or outside the UAE, or be 55 years old or more at the time of his/her retirement; and/or own a property or properties of no less than Dh1 million in value; and/or have financial savings of no less than Dh1 million or a monthly income of Dh20,000 (Dh15,000 for Dubai), and provide a bank statement for the last six months.

Upon expiry, the ‘retirement visa’ may be renewed if the visa-holder continues to meet the applicable eligibility criteria.

Thus, if your parents meet the eligibility criteria mentioned above, you may submit necessary applications before competent authorities at the emirate you reside in.

With regard to your second question, your parents may stay with you in your rented apartment.

