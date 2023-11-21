UAE: How expats can renew Emirates ID

Here's a guide to reserving a campsite and the rules that campers must follow
Is your first Emirates ID up for renewal? Or you have been here long enough and become something of a 'veteran' yet forgot the renewal process? Fret not. We have got you covered.
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has laid out simple steps to renew your Emirates ID.
Here, we walk you through the process.
The time limit to renew is 30 days from the date of expiry, after which late fines will apply.
You can apply for the ID card renewal service at the website of ICP, or through ICP App on Google Play, App Store and Huawei, or through an accredited typing centre.
You might need to visit one of ICP's service centres to provide your biometric details.
UAE residence visa holders can only apply for renewal when their residence visa is renewed or reissued.
When you begin the renewal process, make sure you have the necessary documents.
Documents required:
Visit any of the authorised typing centres to begin the renewal process. These centres have well-trained personnel who will guide you through the process.
Biometric Data: Your fingerprints and a photograph will be taken for biometric verification.
Payment: Pay the required renewal fee of Dh370 for the two-year validity.
After completing the above steps, the authorities will process your renewal request. You will receive an SMS or email notification when your new Emirates ID is ready for collection.
Follow these final steps:
Collection: Visit the same typing centre/Emirates Post office to collect your new Emirates ID or the delivery method you opted for.
Verification: Ensure all the information on the card is correct. If there are any discrepancies, report them immediately.
