UAE Golden Visa: 10-year residency gains popularity through bank deposits

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Local banks said demand for Golden Visas through bank deposits is steadily growing as millionaires flock to the UAE, especially Dubai, to settle down.

Banks in the UAE require investments with a minimum value of Dh2 million in deposits for a minimum period of two years. The banks then issue a letter of evidence to facilitate the long-term residency.

“There is growing interest in the Golden Visa through both deposits and mortgages, with an increasing number of customers looking to secure long-term residence in the UAE,” Shehzad Hameed, managing director, retail banking at RAK Bank, told Khaleej Times.

He said they have seen a great deal of interest in the Golden Visa scheme from customers in the UK, Europe, and the Indian subcontinent.

The 10-year residency visa has been in high demand, especially post-Covid-19 pandemic, as it was rolled out for different categories such as entrepreneurs, coders, professionals, outstanding students, scientists, property owners and high net worth individuals who deposit Dh2 million with local banks.

In Dubai alone, 158,000 people were holding Golden Visa as of May 2024.

Like property developers in UAE, local banks also facilitate their high-net-worth individual clients to get long-term visas upon depositing Dh2 million.

Many local banks strongly promote this on their websites to attract more deposits from high-net-worth individual clients.

UAE banks that offer Golden Visa through Dh2 million deposit:

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)

Ajman Bank (Wakala Deposit)

Al Maryah Community Bank

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

RAK Bank