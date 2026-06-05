UAE family spends Dh154,000 on UK visas as demand for long-term travel access grows

One of the largest visa transactions handled by a UAE consultancy highlights how affluent families are increasingly prioritising convenience, certainty, and long-term travel freedom over cost

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Last week, a UAE-based family paid Dh154,000 for UK visas for 11 family members - one of the largest single visa transactions ever handled by a UAE visa consultancy. That's the price of a car, a year's school fees, or several first-class flights to London. So why would anyone spend that much on entry clearance?

Welcome to the new reality of high-net-worth travel in the UAE. For affluent residents, a visa is no longer just a sticker in a passport. It represents freedom, convenience, and certainty and many are willing to pay a premium for all three.

Why this amount makes sense to them

Let's break down what that sum actually buys.

Affluent UAE families travel four to six times a year - summer escapes from Dubai's heat, winter holidays, spring breaks, and festive trips to Europe, particularly the UK. They often travel with extended family members, nannies, and household staff. That means coordinating visas for 11 people, often holding different nationalities, every single time.

Different passports mean different visa requirements, documentation standards, and processing timelines. One family member may hold a Pakistani passport, another a Russian passport, and another a Philippine passport. Each follows a different pathway through the UK visa process. Managing those applications manually before every trip can become a significant logistical challenge.

Time has become more valuable than money for many affluent travellers. Rather than spending hours navigating UK Home Office guidelines, securing biometric appointments, tracking application statuses, and dealing with uncertainty around approvals, they prefer to outsource the process to specialists who can manage every detail.

Anastasia Yanchenko, CEO of The Visa Services - named the UAE's Leading Visa Services Agency 2025 at the World Travel Awards puts it simply: “Many people still think they are paying for a visa. In reality, they are paying for confidence. For affluent families in the UAE, a visa is not just a travel document - it is the freedom to travel whenever they choose, without uncertainty. We have seen a clear shift in client priorities. People increasingly value expertise, reliability and long-term travel access over simply finding the cheapest option.

For an affluent family, around Dh150,000 spread across 11 people over several years is simply an efficiency cost. This transaction represents a high level of trust in our company - clients entrust us with their applications and are prepared to invest at this level.”

Why the UK visa?

Two factors have made the UK particularly attractive.

First, the UK's e-Visa system is being rolled out, helping to modernise and streamline border entry procedures. Second and more importantly - the UK offers visitor visas valid for six months, two years, five years, and even 10 years. A successful long-term application means there is no need to reapply for years. For families who travel frequently, that convenience can be invaluable.

Compare that with Schengen visas, which are often shorter in duration and can be less predictable for frequent travellers. For many non-European passport holders based in the UAE, the UK has become one of the most attractive long-term travel options available.

Beyond the price tag

Travel has become significantly more expensive in recent years. A few years ago, travellers could book low-cost flights to Europe and stay in budget accommodation at relatively modest prices. Today, however, the cost of flights, hotels, and entertainment has risen sharply. Added to this is the uncertainty and administrative burden associated with visa applications.

In the past, European countries were also more willing to issue long-term visas valid for several years. Today, such approvals are far less common, making long-term travel access a valuable asset in itself.

While a typical family of four may spend around Dh30,000 on travel and visas for a single trip, this case involved 11 family members, pushing the total cost well beyond Dh100,000. UK government visa fees have also increased over time, further contributing to the overall expense.

During the peak travel season, premium and platinum lounge services are often used to accommodate urgent applications and large family groups. Combined with the scale of this application and the requested service level, the transaction reached an exceptional value.

Yanchenko added: “Let's be clear: Dh154,000 is not ordinary. Most UK visitor visas cost a few thousand dirhams per person. But for an 11-member extended family - including non-standard nationalities - opting for priority or super-priority services, premium concierge document handling, legal reviews, and multi-year validity applications, the bill adds up quickly.

And they paid willingly. Not because they are careless with money, but because a rejected visa or a short six-month grant could disrupt multiple planned trips, resulting in far greater costs through last-minute flight changes, unused accommodation, and disappointed children.”

The bigger picture

This is not an isolated case. Across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, high-end visa consultancies are reporting growing demand for fully managed, long-term travel solutions. Clients are increasingly seeking a single point of contact, concierge-level service, and multi-year visa outcomes.

Rather than comparing prices, many are comparing convenience, reliability, and peace of mind. The goal is simple: remove uncertainty from the travel experience.

In a city where time is often considered the ultimate luxury, spending more than Dh100,000 to secure years of hassle-free travel may seem extravagant to some. For others, it is simply an investment in convenience, flexibility, and peace of mind.

For more information, visit http://thevisa.com