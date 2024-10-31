UAE extends visa amnesty programme for two more months

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security announced on Thursday the extension of the UAE visa amnesty programme for two months, with the new deadline ending on December 31, 2024.

The scheme, which began on September 1, was originally scheduled to conclude on October 31. Thousands of residents have taken advantage of this opportunity to regularise their visa status, with government authorities waiving millions in fines for overstayers.

In line with 53rd Union Day

ICP director general Maj-Gen Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, said, "The decision to extend the (amnesty) deadline comes in conjunction with the UAE's celebration of the 53rd Union Day, and as an embodiment of the humanitarian and civilised values of the country.

"It is also in response to the appeals, desire, and aspirations of violators who wish to settle their status either by leaving the country or obtaining an employment contract and amending their residency and remaining in the country," he added.

Al Khaili also noted the increase in the number of applicants in the last days before the original amnesty deadline on October 31.

"The decision to extend the deadline is the last chance for violators to settle their status with exemption from fines and without getting a re-entry ban," noted Al Khailim, adding: "These (lenient measures) reflect the humanitarian aspect of the initiative, and embody ICP' ’s keenness to provide a greater opportunity for violators to settle their status, overcome the challenges they face, obtain their full rights and protect their families."

Large turnout

Al Khaili said a large turnout has been by violators who rectified their status. He also reiterated that "fines will be reinstated for overstayers who continue to violate the residency rules after the extension". He emphasised ICP will intensify inspection campaigns on violators. Earlier this month, ICP said there will be deportations and tightening of measures with inclusion of violators on the no-entry list. This year is the fourth amnesty programme initiated by the UAE government since 2007. The previous one in 2018 was supposed to run for only 90 days until October 31, 2018, but was also extended for two more months until December 31 that year to allow more residency violators to rectify their status or leave the country with no penalties. ICP said overstayers can apply at any ICP centres throughout the UAE, as well as approved typing centres, and online channels. ALSO READ: UAE: Family with over Dh300,000 fines, undocumented kid regularise visa status as amnesty ends UAE visa amnesty: After Dh200,000 fines waived, senior expat couple ready to fly out