UAE: Demand for 3-month visit visa soars; eligibility, cost, what you need to know

The three-month leisure visa was reintroduced by the end of May 2023, allowing visitors to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days

File photo

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 6:00 AM

Many visitors to the UAE are applying for the three-month visit visa, with agents saying they apply for up to 20 a day.

However, most still prefer the 30- or 60-day visa because of the price difference, with the 60-day visit visa available for Dh650, industry experts have said.

The three-month visa was discontinued during the pandemic and a 60-day visa was introduced to fill the gap. However, the three-month leisure visa was reintroduced by the end of May 2023, allowing visitors to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days. “Currently, there are three types of single entry visas: 30, 60, and 90 days,” said Firoz Maliyakkal, founder and CEO of Tahira Tours and Travel LLC.

Pavan Poojari, visa consultant at Luxury Travels, listed out the categories of visitors who apply for the longer-term visa: "These are tourists who would want to spend an extended vacation in the UAE; parents and children of UAE residents; their extended family members; and visitors who would want to explore the country and then settle down for good."

Many families and travel experts believe exploring and living in the UAE for a month or two is just too short. The 90-day leisure visa, on the other hand, has come as a relief to many of those who desire to stay in the country for a longer period of time.

This has been the case with Matthew, who recently brought his parents and other family members to Dubai on a 3-month visit. “My parents lived here for a long time, and the memories of Dubai keep bringing them back. The last time they came here was on a two-month visa, and they were disheartened. However, they are happy to reside here for the next two months,” said Matthew.

Jessy, who is on a 3-month visit is delighted to spend extended time with her nephew. She had lately suffered the loss of a family member, which was really difficult for her. “We got her here for a change,” said her nephew.

Eligibility

According to experts, the three-month visas are of two categories, “A resident sponsoring immediate family members and friends by keeping a deposit of Dh1,000,” said Feroz adding that the minimum salary bracket of Dh6,000 to Dh8,000 is the requirement.

“For the second category is open to anyone through a travel agent who will be their sponsor. The requirement is just the passport copy and photos,” said Firoz.

Cost

For the first category of visas, the cost of the visa is around Dh800 with a refundable deposit of Dh1,000 and can be applied on the official immigration websites. “For the second category, people can apply through their travel agent at a cost ranging from Dh1,200 to Dh1,400,” said Firoz.

Experts say that the 90-day visa has come as a boon to people who find it very difficult to exit the country for a visa extension.

